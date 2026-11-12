Man Utd: Wilcox, Berrada scolded after INEOS humiliate Carrick on way out

Man Utd chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox

Two prominent journalists have turned on INEOS chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox after the pair continued to humiliate Michael Carrick on his way out of Manchester United.

Wilcox (director of football) and Berrada (CEO) communicated their collective verdict to sack Michael Carrick to Sir Jim Ratcliffe in a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

The axe fell on Thursday morning, with an agreement to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s successor already in place.

United will pay US Soccer $10m via a release clause, and the cost of hiring Pochettino’s staff will raise the bill by another $2m.

In truth, Carrick should never have been given the job outright following a pressure-free caretaker spell. But once the decision was made to run with Carrick, the club wasted no time failing their manager in the transfer market.

The problem positions of left-back and striker were ignored, with emphasis put on a long-anticipated midfield rebuild.

But rather than sign transformative players like Elliot Anderson, INEOS pinched the pennies when moving for Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

They didn’t even get that right, with reports subsequently claiming Chelsea believe Man Utd paid twice as much as they needed to for Santos.

The end result is Man Utd’s midfield lacks quality, creativity and athleticism, and already looks in need of another revamp.

And over the past few days while INEOS were actively working on Carrick’s dismissal, the outbound manager has dutifully taken training for those United stars who aren’t on international duty, despite clearly being a dead man walking.

The mistreatment of Carrick has irked two prominent reporters, who’ve both chastised INEOS for their handling of a club legend.

Whitwell, Romano deride Man Utd treatment of Carrick

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote: ‘Michael Carrick knows the industry but for #MUFC leaders to let him take training two days running while clearly working on his dismissal, with no real communication, is poor treatment.

‘Carrick served United superbly as a player + worked diligently as head coach. Deserves better.’

Giving a rare opinion, Fabrizio Romano stated on YouTube: “Personal opinion: It’s sad sad to see Man United treating Michael Carrick like this.

“Two training sessions taken by Michael Carrick when he was already almost out of Manchester United.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Romano deals Pochettino start date blow; reveals what Berrada has ‘already’ told him on Man Utd transfers

* How Man Utd spent over £100m on hiring and firing managers between Ferguson and Pochettino

* Carrick called out Wilcox at Man Utd training camp as Steve Holland’s shock role in sack revealed

“Also, Carrick, I think you can like or don’t like him as a coach. You can have a positive or negative opinion, whatever. But Carrick did a very great job last season with Manchester United.

“This season has been very difficult for everyone, not just for Carrick, also for the players, the directors, the market.

“So, it’s been a very difficult season for United, but you can’t forget what he did and also he’s a United legend.

“So, to see these scenes every morning of Carrick arriving to the training, taking the training when at the same time the directors and the owners are already talking to their new manager, you know, it feels not great, let’s say like this.”