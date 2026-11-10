Man Utd next manager: Ratcliffe preference emerges after four candidates say yes to replacing Carrick

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would ideally like to have an English manager at Old Trafford, with Eddie Howe among the candidates willing to replace Michael Carrick, according to a report.

Man Utd are planning to sack Carrick as first-team manager after a disastrous opening months of the new season.

The Red Devils were expected to finish in the Premier League top four for the second year in a row.

However, Man Utd are in the relegation zone at the moment.

Man Utd have already identified potential candidates to replace Carrick as the manager.

Managers who are ready for Man Utd job

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd have already spoken to Eddie Howe’s people.

READ: Sir Alex Ferguson’s private verdict on Man Utd appointing Pochettino after Carrick sack emerges

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment after parting ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

The Guardian reported on November 1 that Howe is open to taking charge of Man Utd.

TEAMtalk reported in October that former Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is also open to the idea of managing Man Utd.

The report on October 22 stated: ‘Nagelsmann is another candidate attracting significant internal support, with head of recruitment Christopher Vivell understood to be pushing his case.

‘The former Germany head coach is currently out of work after leaving his role with the national team in the summer following a hugely disappointing World Cup campaign.

‘He is keen to work in England and, sources indicate, has made it known through agents that he would consider the Manchester United opportunity.

‘His availability could make him a more straightforward appointment than Emery, although there are reservations within parts of the United hierarchy over his lack of Premier League experience.’

Antonio Conte, too, is reportedly willing to become the next Man Utd manager, with intermediaries making that clear to the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

It has also emerged that Mauricio Pochettino would jump at the chance to take charge of Man Utd, despite currently being the manager of the USA national football team.

READ MORE: Who would be ‘stupid’ enough to take Man Utd job under Glazers?

What kind of manager Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants at Man Utd

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be the one to make the final approval, and, according to The Sun, the British billionaire prefers an English manager at the club.

While noting that Howe is ‘one of the leading contenders’ to become the next Man Utd manager, the report noted: ‘Ratcliffe has always preferred the idea of having an English manager in charge, believing England‘s biggest club should be represented by a homegrown boss.’

Based on the report in The Sun, Howe would immediately become the top choice for Ratcliffe, given that he is English.

However, both Conte and Pochettino have worked in England, with the former winning the Premier League title with Chelsea and the latter transforming Tottenham Hotspur during his time at the north London club.

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