Alejandro Garnacho ‘might be finished’ at Aston Villa as verdict reached on ‘backing out’ of Chelsea deal

Aston Villa duo Unai Emery and Alejandro Garnacho

According to reports, there are fears that Chelsea outcast Alejandro Garnacho “might be finished” at Aston Villa, who could ‘back out’ of a permanent deal.

In this summer’s transfer window, Garnachojoined Aston Villa from Chelsea on loan with a conditional option to buy for around £43m.

This left-field transfer materialised after Garnacho had a difficult debut season at Chelsea after leaving boyhood club Manchester United, and he has also struggled at Aston Villa.

During last month’s international break, Garnacho reportedly had an intense mini pre-season to build fitness, but the 22-year-old’s opportunities have still been limited over the past few weeks.

He is yet to make a single start for Aston Villa and has only played 95 minutes in his seven substitute appearances.

And in recent weeks, there have been reports that Garnacho’s future at Aston Villa is already in doubt, and a report from Football Insider last month claimed the club are willing to ‘freeze out’ the winger to ‘back out’ of signing him permanently.

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The report explained: ‘Aston Villa are prepared to back out of their deal to sign Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho permanently if his form doesn’t improve, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Argentine’s loan move to Villa Park contains an appearance-based purchase obligation, but Unai Emery and Co. are prepared to freeze him out if needs be.’

Alejandro Garnacho ‘might be finished’ at Aston Villa

Now, a new report from Football Insider claims Garnacho ‘might be finished’ at Aston Villa, with ex-Premier League scout Mick Brown raising a ‘huge concern’ with the winger.

“Aston Villa are now finding out what Man United and Chelsea both found out about Garnacho,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“Both of those clubs decided he wasn’t good enough for them and they couldn’t rely on him to make a positive impact on the team, and in the end couldn’t wait to move him on.

“Now he’s ended up on loan at Aston Villa, but he’s hardly played so far and he’s being left out of squads completely which is a huge concern.

“You do have to question whether he has a future under Unai Emery, because if he hasn’t managed to impress him, then his time at Villa may already be finished.

“He’s got this loan clause in his contract, but we’ve seen Villa avoid those in the past, so there is every chance they could opt against keeping him.

“But then where does that leave him? It’s going to be one to keep an eye on because if he’s not wanted at Villa, you have to question who is going to want him?”

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