Man Utd next manager: THREE reasons for INEOS choosing Pochettino revealed as ‘major’ factor surfaces

Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to reports, Manchester United’s chiefs are favouring Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, following Michael Carrick, for three reasons.

In recent hours, Pochettinohas emerged as a leading contender to replace Carrick at Man Utd.

Pochettino retains a great reputation after managing Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and he is a long-term Man Utd target.

The Argentine boss has come close to joining Man Utd on multiple occassions, but he now looks set to be given the chance to manage the Red Devils.

Man Utd’s hierarchy have been mulling over whether to sack Carrick for several weeks, but it has emerged that he is set to be relieved of his duties.

The Red Devils have shown signs of life in their last two matches before the international break, but they sit 18th in the Premier League table after only winning one of their first ten matches.

READ: Man Utd: Wilcox inertia over Carrick leading to relegation sleepwalk

It was widely reported on Monday night that United’s board are leaning towards sacking Carrick and appointing a new manager, with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler and Antonio Conte linked with the club in recent weeks.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs also reported on Monday evening that Pochettino is now a ‘leading candidate’ to join Man Utd, and he is ‘open’ to the move.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Michael Carrick’s #MUFC contract contains a break clause, making an exit more affordable than with previous Manchester United managers.

‘Mauricio Pochettino, one of the leading contenders for the role, also has a release clause, which multiple sources believe will not prove prohibitive if #MUFC choose to proceed. The former Spurs and Chelsea boss is open to the role despite only recently extended his contract with US Soccer.

‘Free agents Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have also been discussed. £3m due to Newcastle if Howe was to be appointed.’

READ MORE: Who would be ‘stupid’ enough to take Man Utd job under Glazers?

Three reasons for Man Utd choosing Mauricio Pochettino revealed

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have listed three reasons behind Man Utd pushing for Pochettino over other candidates.

They explained: ‘Pochettino’s willingness to consider the opportunity is significant, given his previous admiration for the United job and his near appointment in 2022.

‘His experience at Tottenham, where he built a side capable of challenging for major honours and reaching the Champions League final, remains a major part of his appeal.

‘He has also managed PSG and Chelsea, giving him considerable experience of working with elite players and handling the demands that come with managing some of Europe’s biggest clubs.’

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