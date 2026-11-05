Liverpool superstar called out for ‘dreadful’ performance in loss to Fenerbahce

Dominic Szoboszlai has been criticised his performance against Fenerbahce.

Liverpool midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai has been called out by a journalist for his “dreadful” performance in their 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

The Reds opened the scoring when Trey Nyoni scored his first senior goal for the club before it was cancelled out by an effort from former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Alexander Isak put Liverpool back ahead 21 minutes from time with a close-range header but late goals from Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi gave Fenerbahce all three points.

Journalist David Lynch focused on Szoboszlai’s performance versus the Turkish side with the Hungary international making his first Liverpool start since September against Fulham.

Lynch has questioned Szoboszlai’s future in Andoni Iraola’s side after he failed to take his opportunity to stay in the Reds’ starting XI under the Spaniard.

Speaking about the Liverpool midfielder, Lynch said on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast: “A terrible night. He was just very, very poor.

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“He’s not great at progressing the ball from deeper positions. He’s kind of struggled in that aspect a little bit when he’s been used there.

“And he was dreadful. There’s just no two ways of talking about it, really.

“In terms of leading the press, no help whatsoever, no tackles made.”

Lynch added: “Yeah, just couldn’t get into the game or influence it.

“He just had to do better than that. And I just think that you cannot make a case to put him in the team at the moment.”

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Drawing attention to Ryan Gravenberch’s recent struggles and the fact that he and Szoboszlai both signed new contracts earlier this year, Lynch continued: “It’s fascinating around those two because, of course, they both signed new big contracts recently.

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“This is not me saying now, Szoboszlai’s useless, you’ve got to sell him, whatever. Seasons are long and things change all the time.

“Iraola may find a formula to get something out of him. We hope that is the case as well, because he does have some really useful qualities.

“From the players’ perspective, if they want to solve this issue, they just simply have to play better when they come in.”

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League with the Reds looking to cement themselves in the top-five mix ahead of the international break.

But Lynch insists that, despite Szoboszlai’s good performances last season, Iraola must avoid putting the Liverpool midfielder back into the team against Palace.

Lynch concluded: “You’re going into that Palace game thinking you can’t… you can’t realistically put him in the team and say that it’s a meritocracy really.

“The likes of Szoboszlai, Gakpo, they can contribute off the bench.”

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