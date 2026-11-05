Arsenal: Arteta U-turn over Hincapie transfer decision as Barcelona ‘offer’ swap deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal could now sell Piero Hincapie to Barcelona after a potential swap deal for Alejandro Balde was floated, according to reports.

The Gunners signed the Ecuador international from Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window for £34.5m after he spent the previous campaign on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal signed Hincapie to provide a back-up option for Riccardo Calafiori, while the former Independiente del Valle defender can also be deployed as a centre-back.

Mikel Arteta has preferred to start Calafiori this season with Hincapie yet to make a start in the Premier League, although he has been given a place in the starting XI for two matches in the Champions League and once in the League Cup.

Despite only signing for Arsenal a few months ago, there are already rumours that Hincapie could depart the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

There are widespread reports indicating that Barcelona would like to bring the versatile defender to the Camp Nou as part of Hansi Flick’s squad.

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There have been claims over the past week that Arteta does not want to sell either Hincapie or Martin Zubimendi, who has also experienced a lack of game time.

However, reports in Spain have now indicated Arteta now ‘has a reason to open the door’ for Hincapie to leave and join Barcelona in the January window.

It is claimed that Hincapie has already ‘decided to pack his bags’ at Arsenal with the Eduador star ‘very disappointed with his current situation at the Emirates Stadium and is considering a move as soon as possible’.

Hincapie ‘could be involved in a swap deal that would satisfy both parties’ with Barcelona proposing Alejandro Balde as a makeweight in a potential offer.

Balde is ‘highly regarded’ by Arsenal boss Arteta with the Spain international facing a similar situation to Hincapie at Barcelona.

The report adds: ‘And both Joan Laporta and Deco would not put up any obstacles, if in return they can sign Hincapié , whom they value as the ideal solution for the defense, as he can play as a centre-back and as a full-back.

‘Barça’s plan is to finalise a swap deal, without any money involved, between Balde and Hincapié, for whom Arsenal paid 40 million euros this summer, exercising the purchase option they had agreed with Bayer Leverkusen.

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‘That is, exactly the same amount that Laporta and Deco are asking for the number ‘3’ for Barça.’

Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke scored the goals as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

When asked about being made to work for the win, Arteta told reporters: “First of all, you have to value the fact it’s very difficult to win away from home. We’ve done it against a very tough opponent, we expected that toughness.

“Two very different halves – the first we played at a really high level in terms of intensity, tempo, quality and clarity in what we had to do, and what the game was demanding. We were very efficient – we should have scored three, four or five.

“We didn’t make that gap, and at half-time, the message was clear. There was still a lot to do in the game – this was a team we were up against with huge spirit, and if you give them something, they will grab it.

“Right from the beginning of the half, we were extremely far from our standards, the basics, the concepts, and everything we discussed to avoid. It was far from what we expect from each other, but we found a way to hold onto the result and win the game.”

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