Newcastle: Six police cars swoop on Magpies star after being seen with bow and arrows

Amar Dedic has been involved in a major police incident.

Newcastle United star Amar Dedic sparked a major police operation after taking a bow and arrow out into the countryside, according to reports.

The Bosnia international joined the Magpies in the summer transfer window from Benfica in a deal worth around £30m.

Dedic was reunited with Matthias Jaissle with the 24-year-old playing under Newcastle‘s German manager at Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

The right-back has four assists in his ten appearances in all competitions this season, while he started as Newcastle lost 1-0 to Everton on Monday night.

But a concerning report emerged on Thursday evening in the Daily Mail with Craig Hope revealing that Dedic ‘was at the centre of a major police operation after he was spotted carrying a bow and arrows at a Northumberland beauty spot – with at least SIX patrol cars involved in the search’ for the Newcastle defender.

It is understood that Dedic was seen walking with a friend near a reservoir with a weapon, leading to the police dispatching a number of cars to the Harlow Hill area with some armed response units.

READ: PL boss says ‘ever say never’ on Man Utd job and reveals Newcastle gig ‘would be great’

The report in the Daily Mail adds:

‘Sources have described the dramatic swoop on Dedic’s vehicle before officers searched the car and seized a bow and arrows, with the 24-year-old questioned about his activities. ‘In a bizarre twist, Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former defender Paul Dummett arrived at the scene while police were speaking to Dedic. It is understood the pair were in the area by chance and stopped to offer assistance.’

The police were satisfied with what they heard and concluded eventually that there was ‘no threat to the public’ with the police accepting that the weapons were intended for ‘recreational use’.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

‘Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows. At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries are ongoing.’

READ: Newcastle squad verdict on ‘confusing’ Jaissle demands revealed as sack decision made after Everton loss

Dedic should be ready to face Fulham over the weekend after the Daily Mail revealed that he is unlikely to face any disciplinary action by Newcastle over the incident.

Jaissle has been coming under pressure to get results and improve performances in recent weeks with Newcastle currently 13th in the Premier League table.

When asked how he was dealing with the noise and criticism, Jaissle replied: “I try to focus on the things I can influence and that’s not the rumours and the speculation and things which are not true. I’m really consistent in my approach.

“I try to handle the things what I can handle, what I can influence and try to be the eye in the storm. There’s a lot of storm at the moment.

“So if you’re within, then you don’t feel it at that level, but you can oversee it and you need to be clear and you need to improve the things that you can improve. At the moment we have some aspects where we need to do better and that remains our full focus.”

READ NEXT: Newcastle United and Jaissle damned by vanity-driven desire to be Dortmund