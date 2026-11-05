Sage clings on at Crystal Palace after Kamada rescue job as Pino overreliance becomes clear

Pino was the best player for Sage's Palace against Hoffenheim.

The novelty of European nights for Crystal Palace might be starting to wear off, especially when their manager is so up against it in the battle to save his job.

Every result and every performance right now counts immensely for Pierre Sage, a manager only appointed in the summer but already feeling the heat after struggling to get the same tune out of Palace that his predecessor Oliver Glasner did. A slow transfer window in the summer did not help, with cash only spent on three players, but a few months into the season, Palace are struggling to establish an identity.

Ahead of the international break, there are a few Premier League managers seemingly hanging by a thread – and Sage is certainly one of them. Palace’s current run of three consecutive defeats without scoring in the league has been bleak, seeing them slip into the relegation zone. And it’s Liverpool up next.

There’s only so much papering over the cracks playing in the Europa League can do, especially when Palace’s form in that competition has been going down a slippery slope too, with defeat to Lyon and a draw with Besiktas undoing the optimism offered by their opening 4-0 win over Lech Poznan.

Now, they can add to that a draw at home to Hoffenheim – but it was one they had to rescue.

Palace, who had to see out the end of the game with 10 men after Adam Wharton was sent off for a second yellow card, could feel aggrieved at the balance of officiating, while they also boasted some of the better stats, but they lacked bite. Yeremy Pino was their best player, drifting into pockets of space in a number 10 role, but Hoffenheim’s defence and goalkeeper were equal to most of the chances Palace created.

And that kind of clearcut chance was at a premium. Too much of Palace’s play was sideways; Pino’s performance aside, they lacked intensity going forward.

Hoffenheim showed them how to do it with the way they took the lead in the seventh minute (not long after Daichi Kamada had the ball in the back of the net for Palace, only to be ruled outside). The visitors hit Palace on the counter after Wharton lost the ball on the edge of the box his side were attacking and the ensuing move picked Palace apart.

Tim Lemperle played a good cross over from the right for Alexander Prass to shoot first time. Anan Khalaili tried tracking back, but was too far out of position to get there. Dean Henderson made some kind of contact with Prass’ shot, but not enough to prevent it going under his body.

Those kind of cross-field passes continued to cause problems for Palace, who were too open and didn’t seem able or willing to imitate that style with their own attacks.

In fairness, Palace finished both halves well. It was right at the end of the game, even with the man disadvantage, that they made it count, with Kamada scoring an equaliser in stoppage time. Showcasing his ability to push on from midfield, it was the goal he deserved and will have been craving since having his early strike ruled out.

In the first half, he had also had a chance after being one of the beneficiaries of Pino’s creativity. Kamada’s effort with the outside of his foot went just wide across the goal.

Pino also went on to thread through Jean-Philippe Mateta for another chance, while midway through the second half, the Spaniard had a shot saved one on one.

Palace would be wise to build their attack around Pino going forward, but he needs help. Mateta hasn’t always been able to provide it yet this season, while Palace will be looking for more creativity in behind the striker.

They avoided defeat here, which helps keep Sage in a job for a little longer, but the writing will be on the wall if they don’t find more ways to take the game to their opponents.

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