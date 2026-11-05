Man Utd ‘sources’ reveal potential job-saving move from Carrick ahead of Aston Villa clash

Michael Carrick next to the Manchester United badge.

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is set to start Shea Lacey when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford at the weekend, according to ‘sources’.

The Red Devils decided to stick with Carrick as head coach after crisis talks took place following their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on October 25, which saw them stretch a winless run to eight in all competitions.

Man Utd made it nine on the bounce without a win against Chelsea last weekend before they finally ended that streak by coming from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

19-year-old Lacey, who climbed off the bench to replace Amad Diallo on 75 minutes, helped push Man Utd on to the win over Roma with the England Under-20 international setting up the winning goal.

The result against Roma could have turned things around for Carrick, who has been under pressure for weeks, with a testing fixture against Aston Villa coming up on Sunday.

And now talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has revealed that his ‘sources’ have told him that Lacey will be given his first Premier League start against Unai Emery’s men.

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Goldstein said on talkSPORT: “I’ve heard, by the way, it’s the same person that told me that Bruno Fernandes was going to be dropped, that Shea Lacey starts against Villa.

“How about that? He was so good for Man United [against Roma], and when the crowd watch him, they’re on the edge of their seat.

“Genuinely, you can hear that ‘gasp’.”

Goldstein added: “I like Amad, but there’s obviously something that we’re missing with his game. Maybe his finishing’s not that great.

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“Shea Lacey looks like a really, really good player.”

Rooney hails Lacey cameo for Man Utd against Roma

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney revealed how impressed he was with Lacey’s cameo off the bench as the Red Devils pulled it back against Roma.

Rooney said of Lacey’s assist on Amazon Prime: “That’s a great touch inside and a wonderful pass, and the finish is incredible.

“If you look at it again, you probably think, can he square it and play your teammate in? But for me, it’s all about that first touch [from Lacey], takes the defender out and that pass is incredible.

“We’ve said about Amad, Amad does some really good things, but it’s that end product, that is what takes you to the next level. And the glimpses of what I’ve seen from Lacey when he has come on, especially this season.

“He has got something in there, that little touch and little pass which United needed to get them over the line in this game.”

Speaking on Lacey’s display for Man Utd, Carrick said: “We love him to bits, you know. He’s a great young man; he’s got great ability and he’s desperate to do well.

“He’s got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief.”

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