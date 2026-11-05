Alexander-Arnold tipped for Arsenal transfer as ex-Liverpool star ‘will move on’ from Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold could reportedly leave Real Madrid in January.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas reckons Trent Alexander-Arnold “will move on” from Real Madrid with the Gunners tipped to make a move.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks with the former Liverpool defender struggling for game time under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

The England international was not a regular last term either with Alexander-Arnold starting just 14 times in La Liga under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

There have been rumours of a potential loan move to Liverpool, Chelsea or another Premier League club, while Gallas has now named Arsenal and Manchester United as potential destinations.

Gallas told SeatPick: “I think Trent Alexander-Arnold will move on now because he hasn’t played many games at Real Madrid. He went there because it was his dream and when you have Real Madrid knocking on your door, it’s very difficult to say no.

“When he was at Liverpool, he was fantastic. We knew his best skill was not defending. It was playing on the counter-attack with those crosses and assists. Now the question for him is which club can give him the same system because he is not the best defender in the world when one-on-one. We know about this.

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“That’s why he needs to find a club that can give him the opportunity to play more on the counter-attack and give him the opportunity to play like he did at Liverpool. Is that Arsenal, Chelsea or even a club like Manchester United?”

Could Bayern Munich be the best fit for Alexander-Arnold?

However, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Gallas reckons that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could be the best fit for Alexander-Arnold.

Gallas added: “I don’t know. Maybe Bayern Munich can give him that because he’s got the quality, and what he did at Liverpool was just fantastic.

“We want to see that from him again, delivering those beautiful balls up the pitch, so let’s see what is going to happen for him.”

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TEAMtalk transfer expert Graeme Bailey recently revealed that Arsenal are one of the clubs keep close tabs on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

Bailey wrote: “We understand that several clubs are keeping a close eye on developments, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among those monitoring his position. Bayern Munich, now managed by Vincent Kompany, are also understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

“Real Madrid are not actively looking to force Alexander-Arnold out, and sources indicate that he remains happy at the club. However, we are informed by sources that the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer in the future should his situation fail to improve.”

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