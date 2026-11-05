Man Utd ‘idiots’ about to be ‘shut up’ by Emery as he takes £17m to avoid ‘toxic football club’

Unai Emery has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Gabby Agbonlahor can’t wait for the “idiots” in the Man Utd fanbase to “shut up” once Unai Emery signs a new contract at Aston Villa.

The Red Devils beat Roma 3-2 in a comeback win on Tuesday in the Champions League to end a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Man Utd are currently 17th in the Premier League and level on points with Crystal Palace, who are currently in the relegation zone.

It has been a pressurised few weeks for Carrick after going through a bad run of form and a defeat against Aston Villa in their final match before the international break could give the Man Utd board a decision to make.

There have been rumours linking Aston Villa boss Emery as the Red Devils’ ‘dream’ appointment but the Villans have no intention to let him go.

It has been suggested that the Man Utd hierarchy haven’t been convinced by the candidates available to take the job and now Emery is reportedly set to sign a new contract.

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BBC Sport have revealed that Emery is ‘close to agreeing a contract extension at the club’ as they look to give the Spaniard ‘an even bigger role in developing the club’.

‘Why would you go to a toxic football club in Man Utd that’s a mess?’

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor will take great pleasure in the Man Utd “idiots” quietening down once Emery signs his contract extension.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “He’s a fantastic manager, and I’m so happy that this is going to shut up all the idiots.

“‘He should go to Man United… he should go there, because he could do what he did at Villa with Man United, he could bring these people’, he doesn’t want to go to Manchester United.

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“Players might want to go because they can maybe pay more money. (Youri) Tielemans is there sitting on the bench, eating some humble pie.

“But Aston Villa can pay the same amount for a manager as Manchester United. The money he’s going to be earning at Villa on his new contract, you’re talking £16/17million-a-year.

“So, why would he leave? He’s got a fantastic project, a club that loves him, the fans love him, the owners love him. Why would you go to a toxic football club in Manchester United that’s a mess?”

Giving more details on when a new deal could be announced by Aston Villa, BBC Sport adds: ‘The plan is to announce the new contract once all details have been agreed, which is unlikely to be before the weekend.’

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