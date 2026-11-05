Man City FFP: ‘Unlikely’ punishment emerges as some at City push for final outcome ‘sooner’

Man City have been found guilty of breaching 114 FFP charges.

There is now a belief by some at Man City ‘ that a final outcome is required sooner rather than later’ amid the ongoing appeal process, according to reports.

The Citizens found out over the most recent international break that they had been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City strenuously deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the decision but there has already been speculation over what punishment the club could face if the verdict is upheld.

A report recently revealed that Man City are ‘increasingly likely to get a single-season points deduction of around 40 to 50 points should their appeal against breaking Premier League financial rules fail’.

There have been claims that Man City should face being stripped of past titles if the verdict is upheld but The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney recently insisted that is ‘unlikely’.

Delaney wrote: ‘There is at least some possibility that the independent commission recommends titles of 2012, 2014 and 2018 are stripped. While this is currently viewed as unlikely, such an outcome would immediately raise more questions about the era of success that followed 2018.’

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Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown reckons “it’s in everybody’s interest to come to a conclusion as soon as possible” amid the wait for the appeal to be sorted.

Brown told Football Insider: “It feels like we’re back to square one on these charges, just waiting around for another decision.

“The sooner the whole thing is over and done with, the better, and that goes for Man City and for the Premier League, I think everybody would like to have it wrapped up.

“Man City will look to drag it out to avoid their punishments and I do understand that, but while it’s going on in the background, it’s always going to be a distration.

“Whether or not it rubs off on the players, it certainly will on the fans, maybe even on the manager who has to deal with the questions every week.

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“So as I say, I think it’s in everybody’s interest to come to a conclusion as soon as possible, as long as that conclusion is the right one, and then to punish Man City accordingly.”

Could Man City help work to get a final outcome sooner rather than later?

Football Insider adds: ‘While their appeal is perfectly reasonable and the process is well underway, suggestions are that it could be further complicated by legal claims and other issues.

‘Man City’s recent downturn in form has, in some circles, been attributed to the noise surrounding the charges, and there is now a belief that a final outcome is required sooner rather than later.’

The website also insists that there is a ‘growing feeling on both sides that the speculation and drama surrounding the appeal is not good for either side’.

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