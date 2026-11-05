Harry Kane transfer boost for Tottenham as contract clause is revealed in new Bayern deal

Harry Kane next to a Tottenham badge.

Tottenham still have first-option matching rights on Harry Kane despite the England international signing a new deal at Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 33-year-old left Spurs to sign for the German giants in the summer of 2023 in a huge deal worth £82m after scoring 280 goals for Tottenham 435 matches in all competitions.

And Kane has continue his goalscoring prowess at Bayern Munich with 156 goals in 161 appearances for the Bavarians, winning the Bundesliga title twice, a German Cup and a Ballon d’Or title.

Following a lot of speculation over his future, England captain Kane signed a new contract with Bayern Munich on Thursday until June 2029.

After the announcement, Kane said: “I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

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Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern’s CEO added: “We’re delighted to have successfully extended Harry Kane’s contract. This is fantastic news for us, for our fans and for the Bundesliga. The Ballon d’Or winner is staying at Bayern Munich!

“Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch. He has long since made FC Bayern his home, has continued to develop with us and crowned that development with the Ballon d’Or. His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over.”

Could Harry Kane still find his way back to the Premier League with Tottenham?

A return to the Premier League has been mentioned ever since he arrived in Germany with many supporters hoping he could come back to England and attempt to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record.

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And, although Shearer’s record now seems out of reach if he stays much longer in the Bundesliga, there is hope that Tottenham could eventually bring him back to the Premier League.

The Daily Telegraph‘s Matt Law has revealed that Tottenham have managed to retain ‘first-option matching rights’ which would grant Spurs the privilege to match any transfer bid made by a rival club for Kane’s signature.

Law wrote on X: ‘Excl: Tottenham retain Harry Kane first-option matching rights, despite new Bayern Munich contract. Agreement was part of his move and lies outside his contract. #thfc – Kane full focus on Bayern and England and winning the Champions League and international trophies.’

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