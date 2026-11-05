Marcus Rashford didn’t ‘expect’ Man Utd career to pan out like this as January exit possible

Marcus Rashford has admitted he didn't expect his United career to go the way it has

Marcus Rashford has admitted to Manchester United fans that he expected his career at the club to “go differently” amid the chances of him leaving in January.

Rashford made his debut for the Red Devils as a teenager in 2016. Since his goalscoring entrance, he’s racked up 434 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 138 goals and assisting 79.

After loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the past couple of seasons, Rashford is back at United this term, amid a struggle for the club, who are 17th in the Premier League.

With the forward injured and unable to play in the 3-2 victory over Roma in the week, he was able to partake in a Q&A before the game.

Asked if he has a record of all of his goals, Rashford admitted (quoted by Manchester Evening News): “No, I don’t, because I expected my United career to go differently to how it did, so you know initially I wanted to try and get as close as possible to Wazza’s [Wayne Rooney] record, but it’s not the way it worked out, but I definitely remember the goals I scored.”

Asked about the pressure of being a role model, he replied: “I don’t see it as pressure, I just think like for me anyway, like I can only explain it from my experiences.

“So, I’m just a normal kid from around Manchester and, like to be honest, I’ve not been on social media since I was like 21, because the way I see it is it’s more of a negative place than a positive place, and I don’t want to get into talking about social media because obviously I know it’s a lot of people’s jobs to work in that.

“But as a player, 80 per cent of it, there’s no point. If you can have 20 per cent of it, and you have fun with your friends on there, then it’s worth it. Yeah, but for me it’s like, I enjoy all parts of my journey at this club.

“Of course we want to win as many trophies as we can. But we won the trophies that we could win. We tried our best throughout the whole time I’ve been here. So I’m not the type of person to leave with regrets or anything like that. I know if I’ve tried my best, then we did.”

Marcus Rashford January exit chances revealed

It has recently been revealed that United would be open to letting Rashford depart the club in January, with the forward yet to score or assist in the current campaign.

Keith Wyness added, amid Everton links: “Yes, this is definitely being talked about and quite strongly. And I think that could be an interesting solution.

“Rashford did well when he was on loan at Villa and at Barcelona as well. I think it could work, and I think being close to where he is in Manchester, just along the M63, could also benefit him greatly as well.

“We’ve seen Jack [Grealish] moving across that way as well, and when he’s fit, Jack is certainly a big asset for Everton. So think Rashford would be a very interesting signing, and I’m hearing there’s a lot of smoke here; it’s definitely being discussed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see something happening in January.”