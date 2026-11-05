PL boss says ‘never say never’ on Man Utd job and reveals Newcastle gig ‘would be great’

Sergej Jakirović laughs with Unai Emery.

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirović doubts he would get the job at Man Utd at this stage in his career but reckons the Newcastle or Everton gigs would be “great”.

The Red Devils could be looking for a new head coach in the near future if results don’t continue to improve after their 3-2 comeback win over Roma on Tuesday.

Man Utd ended a run of nine matches without a victory against the Serie A side and gave hope that Michael Carrick will hold onto his job with Aston Villa their next match before the international break.

That will then give the Man Utd board two weeks to evaluate his position at Old Trafford with a defeat against the Villans likely to add more pressure on Carrick and the Red Devils hierarchy.

David Ornstein revealed earlier on Thursday that he thinks Man Utd would have already made a change if there had been “a dream target available” but that Carrick was given a “vote of confidence”.

After Jakirović admitted in September that he would like the Man Utd job with Hull making a great start to the season, he now admits the Everton or Newcastle jobs may be more realistic.

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He said: “Me?! Where I am, I’m looking towards Manchester United, haha! Never say never. I would be at home in that case, I had a good time at Dinamo…”

Hull, despite sitting 11th in the Premier League, have not won a match in all competitions since August and Jakirović has told Sportske Novosti that he is grateful for the support at the Yorkshire club.

Jakirović said: “Support is important, which I have. At the end of last season, I couldn’t win six rounds. The momentum changed. In the end, we succeeded in the last round.

“The boss had sacked coach Liam Rosenior a year earlier, who was seventh, but he told me, I didn’t sack him because he was seventh, but because he wasn’t playing entertaining football. He’s having fun with the football we’re playing now. He told me, don’t think we’ll sack you if we don’t make the play-offs, you’ll stay here for 10 years.”

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When asked what he would do if Man Utd called, Jakirović replied: “The boss would be proud, but that’s not realistic. From Hull you can only go to the middle tier. I think that’s my next level. Clubs that are below the top six. To be a coach at the very top, you have to have a pedigree.”

Everton or Newcastle job ‘would be great’ – Jakirović

On the possibility of managing Newcastle or Everton, he responded: “That would be great.”

When asked if the Hull City owner would ask for compensation if he left, Jakirović revealed: “I have everything defined in my contract; there is no grey area. Seven figures. The media here love me, my broken English. Especially Sky Sports. They say I’m different because I’m direct, I don’t pull any punches. After Fulham, when we were really outplayed, I said it was like men and children playing.”

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