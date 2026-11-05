Jack Grealish: Everton reach decision on return for Man City outcast as chances of ‘termination’ revealed

David Moyes is not happy with Jack Grealish.

David Moyes has confirmed whether Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish will return for Everton against Coventry City this weekend.

Grealish’s future at Everton has been in doubt over the past few days because he has missed his side’s last two matches.

The England international returned to Evertonfor a second loan spell in this summer’s transfer window after an injury limited him to only 20 Premier League appearances last season.

However, Grealish still impressed in flashes last season and his summer return to Everton was widely welcomed, though this move has already backfired.

It has emerged that Moyes was ‘incensed’ after Grealish was dropped and fined for missing training, and the head coach has now confirmed that he will not feature against Coventry City this weekend.

READ: Why beating Roma is bad news for Carrick and playing cr*p in Prague shows Arteta genius

However, Moyes has left the door open for Grealish to return for Everton after the international break.

“No, Jack’s not available,” Moyes told reporters when asked whether he will play against Coventry City this weekend.

“I wouldn’t give you the plan but we will be working with Jack again soon.”

When asked whether Grealish will be back for Everton after the international break, Moyes responded: “We’ll see.”

On Jarrad Branthwaite, he added: “We are just nursing him a long a little bit and checking to see he is ok. We need to see how he is.”

Could Jack Grealish have his Everton loan deal ‘terminated’?

Before Moyes made these comments, a report claimed Grealish ‘could have his deal terminated’after Everton only re-signed him after missing out on other potential signings in the summer.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach verdict on interim manager to replace Carrick as INEOS dismiss ‘chaotic’ Roma win

Despite this, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported this week that Moyes is keen to give Grealish another chance at Everton in the coming weeks.

The report claims:

‘Moyes is understood to still believe Grealish can have an important role to play for Everton during the remainder of the campaign, provided he meets the standards expected of him. ‘There is also a recognition that the club have invested time and effort into helping the former Aston Villa captain rediscover his confidence and consistency. ‘For now, Everton are prepared to give him another opportunity rather than look to cut short his loan agreement and send him back to Man City in January. However, that should not be interpreted as an unlimited show of patience.’

READ NEXT: Avram Glazer breaks cover to offer bleak take on Man Utd future that fans should fully endorse