Man Utd next manager: German told to leave for England after ‘It’ll be Nagelsmann’ claim

Manchester United are said to remain in communication with Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has been told to leave Germany for his next job amid rumours that he could be in the frame for the Man Utd job.

The Red Devils 3-2 comeback win over Roma on Tuesday night took a bit of the heat off Michael Carrick as Man Utd ended a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Man Utd had lost their previous three matches against Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea, surviving crisis talks among the hierarchy in between those last two matches to be given extra time to impress.

A positive result against Aston Villa, in their final match before the international break, will likely see Carrick keep hold of his job, while a defeat will see uncertainty continue over that fortnight.

Former France boss Didier Deschamps is the latest name to be linked with replacing Carrick at Old Trafford, if INEOS decide to bring in a replacement at some point this season.

It is understood that Deschamps has been ‘contacted’ over the position, although it is said that it remains unclear whether he would be Man Utd’s ‘final choice’.

READ: Why beating Roma is bad news for Carrick and playing cr*p in Prague shows Arteta genius

Former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate to replace Carrick with the German currently out of work.

Football expert Marcel Reif addressed interest in Nagelsmann from Man Utd in his Tuesday Bild column, he wrote: ‘If he doesn’t have the nerve to do it, I won’t know what to make of the world anymore. I’d be really surprised if he were suddenly to shy away from the limelight. You can’t start from scratch there, you have to start from below zero. I think it’ll be Nagelsmann. He’s got a good reputation, and he’s ready.

‘Carrick isn’t a manager there anymore, but a caretaker until negotiations with the man who’s set to take over are concluded. They just can’t seem to sort it out.”

‘And their ambitions aren’t just to catch a glimpse of Brighton & Hove Albion through binoculars. United used to be a predictable force. But they’ve got everything wrong since Sir Alex Ferguson. Just look at all the managers who’ve been there: Van Gaal, Mourinho – they’ve all been there. But since Ferguson, nobody’s managed to get it right.’

‘I would strongly advise the Man Utd target to head abroad for his next role’

And now former Germany international Steffen Effenberg has told Nagelsmann to make sure his next job is abroad amid the Man Utd speculation.

READ: Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano reveals real reason for Unai Emery final verdict on replacing Michael Carrick

Effenberg wrote on T-Online: ‘Manchester United, are currently mired in a deep crisis. And former national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is already being tipped as a potential new manager there.

‘The 39-year-old has been without a job since his departure from the DFB following a disastrous World Cup campaign last summer. He has been linked with several clubs, including some in Germany.

‘Regardless of whether or not Nagelsmann chooses United, I would strongly advise him to head abroad for his next role. I don’t believe taking another coaching job in Germany makes any sense for him at this stage.

‘Nagelsmann should follow the path taken by coaches like Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, and Fabian Hürzeler. Step away from the German public eye for a while.’

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