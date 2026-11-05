Alexander-Arnold reaches final Real Madrid exit decision to delight Chelsea fans

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold is being monitored by Chelsea.

The temptation to pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xabi Alonso at Chelsea is understandable.

We suspect Gareth Southgate envisioned an Alonso-like display when he made the surprising and imprudent call to experiment with Alexander-Arnold at the base of England’s midfield for the opening two games of Euro 2024 before dropping him for an actual midfielder.

They both have cultured wands for right feet and have an almost lackadaisical way of passing the ball which casts them among the most aesthetically pleasing footballers of their respective generations.

Their similarities have led to suggestions that Alexander-Arnold could find a happy home at Stamford Bridge under the stewardship of Alonso.

Speaking to OLBG, former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold could thrive at Chelsea because Xabi Alonso would use him in the correct manner and get the best out of him, because his attacking threat is ridiculous.”

Alexander-Arnold’s reported discontent at Real Madrid isn’t without justification.

The cloud he left Liverpool under has followed him to the Bernabeu. After starting just 14 La Liga games in an injury-hit first season, he’s started just four of their 11 this term under Jose Mourinho, who concluded “he is not a midfielder” after conducting the Southgate experiment in Alexander-Arnold’s one Champions League appearance of the season.

Reports suggest Liverpool would welcome him back with open arms while Barcelona loanee Ronald Aruajo covers admirably amid a right-back crisis, while yet another Reece James injury and the shocking form of Malo Gusto means Chelsea are also said to be monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s status.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague insists neither club has any hope of striking a deal in January.

“I can tell you 100% he’s not moving from Real Madrid in January,” Balague told talkSPORT.

“So forget that story, that’s gone, talk about something else because that’s not going to happen. He has got a nutritionist, he’s got a physical coach that works with him at home. He feels the best he’s ever felt in his career, physically anyway.

“Now of course he’s going to be prepared for when his opportunity arises. He signed a six-year contract for a reason. He wants to succeed at Real Madrid and the intention is to stay there for a long time.”

Chelsea fans should be breathing a sigh of relief. The last thing their club needs is a suspect full-back to compound their defensive woes.

Only Sunderland (17), Ipswich (18) and Crystal Palace (21) have conceded more than their 15 Premier League goals this season and the 2-0 win over Manchester United was just their second clean-sheet of the season, and a fortunate one at that after a calamitous display from Wesley Fofana.

Alonso has switched between a back four and a three and neither formation would suit Alexander-Arnold, who doesn’t have the speed to play as a wing-back nor the defensive quality for a classic right-back role in a Chelsea backline that’s proven itself to be eminently getatable no matter who’s playing for them or which opposition they’re facing.

Even when Alexander-Arnold was earning rave reviews while getting assist after assist under Jurgen Klopp there were suggestions that his success hinged on playing under a specific manager.

That’s been borne out through his performances for Liverpool after Klopp left, his displays for Real Madrid and just 36 England caps in eight years. Alonso would be breaking the mould if he got a tune out of him.

Alonso should instead be happy to have found a solution in Josh Acheampong, who was outstanding in the win over Manchester United and fits the growing trend in Premier League full-backs.

Like all of the Arsenal full-backs and Josko Gvardiol at Manchester City, Acheampong has moved from his natural centre-back position and has thrived in a role where he can showcase his hugely impressive ability to bring the ball out from the back while adding steel in the defensive third.

The thought of Alexander-Arnold pinging cross-field balls to Morgan Rogers, swinging pinpoint crosses in for Joao Pedro and slipping passes into Cole Palmer between the lines makes him a very difficult option to rule out for Alonso and Chelsea; he could be brilliant.

But he’s also almost certain to make Chelsea even more brittle than they already are and in this instance the high risk isn’t worth the possible reward.