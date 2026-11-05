Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano reveals real reason for Unai Emery final verdict on replacing Michael Carrick

Aston Villa manager and Manchester United target Unai Emery

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the real reason for Unai Emery rejecting Manchester United to remain at Aston Villa.

Emeryhas done a remarkable job at Aston Villa, and he is rightly regarded as one of the best managers in the world.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that he has been heavily linked with a potential move to Man Utd over the past few days as a potential replacement for current boss Michael Carrick.

Carrick’s side earned a vital 3-2 win against Roma on Tuesday night, but the head coach remains under immense pressure because Man Utd only have three wins in their 14 matches this season.

Man Utd could sack Carrick if they lose to Aston Villa this weekend, but Emery won’t be replacing him.

This is because Romano has confirmed that he is closing in on signing a contract extension with Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa wanted to show their trust in Unai Emery, their love for Emery, and Aston Villa, that’s a very important point, Aston Villa wanted to stop all the possibilities for Manchester United,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Why beating Roma is bad news for Carrick and playing cr*p in Prague shows Arteta genius

“And so Aston Villa on Wednesday after the Barcelona game met, and when I say Aston Villa it’s the chairman involved, the directors Damian Vidagany, Roberto Olabe, with Unai to progress on a new contract, to offer a new contract, an important deal, longer than the current one with a better salary than the current one, giving him the same power, so involved in transfer decisions, exits, incoming targets, ideas, sharing everything.

“The model of Aston Villa works very well because Unai is involved, the chairman is involved. Roberto Olabe and Damian Vidagany do an excellent job. So they are all together.

“But why this timing? Why now and not maybe two weeks ago, three weeks ago or in three, two, three weeks? For one reason – because Man Utd were really keeping a close eye to the situation of Unai.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals real reason for Unai Emery decision on staying at Aston Villa

Romano has also revealed that Emery has “something very difficult to find” at Aston Villa and that is why he has rejected Man Utd.

“Man United really considered Unai Emery as an option, but Aston Villa’s wall around Unai was very, very high since the first minute,” Romano added.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach verdict on interim manager to replace Carrick as INEOS dismiss ‘chaotic’ Roma win

“And now Villa offer him a new contract to stop all the possibilities, to stop all the ways to other clubs and to continue with Emery as a crucial part of the project because Villa know that Emery is very happy in the club.

“Villa know that Emery is in love with Aston Villa and with the involvement he has at Aston Villa which is something very difficult to find at other clubs.

“There can be other top clubs around the world in England and not only, but to find this kind of structure where he’s involved on absolutely everything.

“[Where] the coach, the manager I better say, is involved in absolutely everything… it’s not easy at all [to find]. So new contract now very advanced. Aston Villa want to close everything as soon as possible.”

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