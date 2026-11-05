Man Utd transfer ‘tempting’ for ‘physically dominant’ left-sided Prem defender

Calvin Bassey could be tempted by a move to Manchester United

A former Manchester United scout feels a “physically dominant” linked Premier League defender will be “tempted” to head to Old Trafford if an offer is made.

United left themselves short by not signing a left-back in the summer. They were linked with the likes of Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri, but landed none of them.

With Luke Shaw injured and makeshift left-back Diogo Dalot frustrating the life out of United fans, the club are once again looking to recruit there in January.

Fulham’s Calvin Bassey has recently been linked. The Nigeria international, while primarily playing centre-back at the moment, has been deployed on the left often during his career.

Former United scout Mick Brown feels the Fulham man could be convinced to join if the Red Devils come in for him.

He told Football Insider: “Calvin Bassey is a player I’ve admired for a long time, even back when he played for Rangers.

“I thought he was excellent there, so physically dominant, but also comfortable on the ball, could play at left-back as well, and he’s improved since he joined Fulham.

“Now, he’s got plenty of experience in the Premier League, is playing every week for Fulham as one of their most important players, and is a real top defender.

“So it comes as no surprise to me that he is on Man United’s radar, because he fits the bill of what they’re looking to bring in.

“They want a left-sided defender because it’s an area where they are really weak, and Bassey is somebody who would be an upgrade on the players they’ve already got.

“Obviously Fulham aren’t going to want to let him go, but I think there is every chance he could be tempted to leave if Man United make an offer.”

Man Utd impressed by Calvin Bassey

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed United’s interest in Bassey comes as he’s impressed with his performances this season.

However, they are going to face competition for the services of the 26-year-old.

The report states Newcastle and Everton are both keeping tabs on him.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bassey is also on the radar of Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

His contract at Fulham is up in the summer, though there’s an option for an extra year. But if the Cottagers are to be relegated, with the amount of big clubs interested in the defender, it feels very unlikely he’ll remain.

Whether it’s United who win the race remains to be seen.

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