Arsenal leading star tipped to accept transfer to Real Madrid for one reason – ‘a lot of people will be mad’

Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal have been warned that William Saliba would be lured to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants made a big play for the centre-back.

In recent years, Arsenalhave emerged as one of the best teams in the world, and they are among the favourites to win the Champions League after losing in last season’s final.

The Gunners have one of Europe’s most complete squads, and they are especially strong in defence.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Ezri Konsa have shone at the start of this season, but Salibawill probably come back into Arsenal’s starting XI when he returns to full fitness.

Saliba is one of the world’s best centre-backs, but ex-Arsenal defender William Gallas has warned his former club that he would join Real Madrid because “they are on a different level”.

“Are Arsenal at a high enough level now that William Saliba would turn down Real Madrid if they came in for him?” Gallas told SeatPick.

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“I know a lot of people will be mad about what I’m going to say right now but if we are talking about the history of both clubs, Real Madrid and Arsenal, then Real Madrid is Real Madrid. They are on a different level.

“The pressure is bigger there. The atmosphere around the club is different. Every game, the fans expect you to win. Every game, the fans expect you to have a great performance. Every season, the fans expect you to win La Liga or to win the Champions League, so it’s a different level.

“For me, even if their performances at the moment are not the best, and even if they haven’t won the biggest trophies recently, Madrid is Madrid, and I’m telling you, any player who has the opportunity to go to Madrid, they will try to go there, and you can’t blame them.

“You couldn’t blame a player like Saliba if that is his decision.”

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Gallas has also explained why he thinks several clubs are still ahead of Arsenal in the world pecking order.

“How many clubs are there who are really at the very top, on the roof? You know, you’ve got Barcelona, you’ve got Real Madrid, and then you’ve now got PSG because they have won the Champions League two times in a row. They have shown everyone that they are the best club in Europe right now,” Gallas added.

“Arsenal and Manchester United? They are still behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, even Manchester United still to this day because they have such a big history. I know over the last few years they have not looked the same.

“When Sir Alex Ferguson was there, it was completely different. I remember in 1996, 1997, 1998 I used to watch Manchester United play and they were at the top. They were on the roof. Manchester United was so big, so strong, but now it’s completely different.

“That’s why I think now with clubs like Arsenal, even if they had a good history in the past, what they are doing right now is rebuilding. They are trying to tell their story again, and they are on the right track, but they are still behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

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