Deschamps reaches decision on joining Man Utd to replace Carrick after INEOS ‘contact in recent days’

Didier Deschamps with Manchester United badge.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘contacted’ former France boss Didier Deschamps to replace current head coach Michael Carrick.

Deschampsis a new name linked with Man Utd as a potential replacement for Carrick, who remains on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

Carrick arguably should have already been sacked as Man Utd were recently on a nine-game winless run in all competitions.

Tuesday night’s 3-2 win against AS Roma has raised morale, but Carrick is still under immense scrutiny and could lose his job if Man Utd lose to Aston Villa at the weekend.

In the meantime, Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements, including Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

READ: Why beating Roma is bad news for Carrick and playing cr*p in Prague shows Arteta genius

However, respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Carrick has a “vote of confidence” and the “market plays a big factor” in his future.

He told The Athletic podcast: “I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on.

“That was their decision to make him permanent head coach. And when they gave him this sort of vote of confidence after the Bournemouth match, despite two such chastening results, I hear that they sort of took the temperature of the dressing room and the environment at Carrington.

“They felt that the players being booed off after Carrick was cheered off and serenaded post Bournemouth was a moment of realisation for this group that ‘we’ve not managed to see off another coach that we need to put this right that it’s not going to be him that sort of pays the price immediately’.

“And that’s why I think they decided on those three matches. I don’t think it was by default that he got it, but naturally, let’s not kid ourselves – the market plays a big factor.”

READ MORE: Man Utd reach verdict on interim manager to replace Carrick as INEOS dismiss ‘chaotic’ Roma win

Didier Deschamps reaches verdict on joining Man Utd

Now, though, journalist Santi Aouna has told Foot Mercato that Man Utd have ‘contacted’ Deschamps in ‘recent days’ to replace Carrick, with the veteran boss out of work after giving up being France manager after this summer’s World Cup.

However, the report claims Deschamps will not join Man Utd.

The report explains:

‘The French coach isn’t entirely keen on joining the Red Devils, who are currently experiencing a downturn, marked by fan disapproval and poorly executed transfer dealings. ‘While it’s still uncertain whether he will be Manchester United’s final choice, Deschamps is listening to offers and is in no hurry, even though some interesting opportunities are starting to emerge. He is also prepared to wait until the next transfer window to return to management, having been on Real Madrid’s shortlist before they opted for José Mourinho. He would have been quite happy with that move, in fact.’

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