Man Utd now want hijack to destroy Arsenal double deal as INEOS choose two ‘priority’ January signings

Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson with Manchester United's badge.

According to reports, Manchester United have turned to Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier amid competition from rivals Arsenal.

Man Utd need to enter the market to improve their squad in this winter transfer window after head coach Michael Carrick was not backed enough in this summer’s window.

Carrickhas been left short in several positions after Man Utd only focused on improving their midfield in the summer, with the club spending around £150m to land Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Man Utd also needed to sign a left-back, centre-back, left-winger and/or a striker in the summer, and their lack of transfer activity has contributed to their dire start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways against Roma on Tuesday night, but this likely papers over the cracks at Old Trafford, and Carrick is surely still on borrowed time.

READ: Why beating Roma is bad news for Carrick and playing cr*p in Prague shows Arteta genius

But regardless of whether Carrick is still in charge by January, Man Utd are likely to make a couple of signings, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claim the club ‘are currently looking to bring in a new left-back and forward in January’, though ‘their priorities could change depending on who is appointed as the club’s next head coach if Michael Carrick is sacked’.

Manchester United turn to Arsenal target Marcus Tavernier

The same report claims Man Utd are ‘smitten’ by Bournemouth star Tavernier and could ruin Arsenal’s double deal for the forward and Junior Kroupi.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach verdict on interim manager to replace Carrick as INEOS dismiss ‘chaotic’ Roma win

On Man Utd’s interest, the report claims:

‘Manchester United have also been watching the Bournemouth star, with the club’s recruitment department assessing his situation as part of their wider transfer planning. ‘TEAMtalk understands that Jason Wilcox has tasked the recruitment department with continuing its work on potential targets, with Tavernier among the players being assessed.’

Another report from TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are also interested in signing Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon as a potential replacement for Lisandro Martinez.

However, another club is said to be leading the race to sign Ramon.

The report said: ‘Any move for Ramon is complicated by Real Madrid’s retained rights. The Spanish club hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause and buy-back options for with the 2027 window.

‘Sources have suggested Madrid are seriously considering a move to activate that clause next summer, which would place them in the driving seat and force any Premier League bidder to negotiate with the Spanish giants rather than Como directly.’

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