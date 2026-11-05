Jack Grealish: Huge Everton ‘termination’ update revealed as damning real reason for re-signing surfaces

Everton star Jack Grealish.

According to reports, Jack Grealish could leave Everton during the upcoming winter transfer window following his exile from the first team.

Grealishreturned to Everton during this summer’s transfer window after he spent last season with the Premier League side.

The £100m Manchester City star had a difficult couple of years at the Etihad due to a lack of playing time, so he opted to join Evertonon loan at the start of last season to rediscover his love for football.

Grealish made a great start at Everton, though he had months on the sidelines with an injury before he returned to the club for a second loan spell in this summer’s transfer window.

However, Grealish’s second stint at Everton is already going poorly, with the England international currently in exile following an alleged disciplinary breach.

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Grealish has not been involved in Everton’s last two matches after he missed training, and head coach David Moyes is said to be ‘incensed’ at the situation.

Now, Grealish’s future at Everton is in doubt and a report from Football Insider claims the club ‘could terminate’ his deal and ‘send him back’ to Manchester City in January.

Real reason for Jack Grealish’s return to Everton revealed

The same report claims there is a damning real reason why Everton re-signed Grealish in the summer.

The report explains:

‘While the manager has openly stated that the situation can be repaired, Football Insider can reveal that Moyes had in any case been reluctant to re-sign the winger in the summer. ‘The deal only went through at the end of the window after the Everton boss ran out of options, and with the club’s owners unwilling to sanction a big fee for a permanent signing in Grealish’s position.’

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On Wednesday, our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported that Everton remain keen on re-integrating Grealish in the coming weeks.

The report claimed:

‘Moyes is understood to still believe Grealish can have an important role to play for Everton during the remainder of the campaign, provided he meets the standards expected of him. ‘There is also a recognition that the club have invested time and effort into helping the former Aston Villa captain rediscover his confidence and consistency. ‘For now, Everton are prepared to give him another opportunity rather than look to cut short his loan agreement and send him back to Man City in January. However, that should not be interpreted as an unlimited show of patience.’

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