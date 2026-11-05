Gerrard predicts Chelsea star will be ‘problem’ for Alonso as Romano drops huge update on transfer

Steven Gerrard during his role as a pundit.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed why he thinks Estevao is going to become a “problem” for Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.

Estevaois regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in the Premier League, but he has been linked with an exit from Chelsea in recent months.

The talented winger had a breakout season in 2025/26, but he’s dropped in the pecking order under Alonso, and there have been suggestions he is unhappy at Chelsea.

However, Estevao started in the 2-0 win against Chelsea and was one of his side’s standout performers, with Gerrard now predicting that he is going to cause a “problem” for Alonso.

“He’s exciting. He’s great to watch,” Gerrard said on The Overlap.

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“Your typical Brazilian, where it’s about flair, it’s about quality, but I really like that he’s very direct. I like that he’s hungry to get shots off.

“If there’s a little criticism of some of the players for Liverpool in the attacking areas, I would say they don’t shoot enough.

“They’re looking for maybe that extra pass or that little bit of perfection, whereas what I like about Estevao is, certainly the one when he came in off the left, a little combination play and he whips that, and it’s a fantastic save from the United keeper.

“But I like the way he’s hungry to get shots off. And there was an opportunity in the first half where he could have slowed the game down a bit more and looked to pull it back to the edge of the box, but he wanted to be that little bit hungry to go and get himself a goal.

“So, he’s desperate to impress the manager. And he’s going to give Xabi a problem when Joao Pedro comes back, because Pedro Neto’s a great player as well, but five doesn’t go into that front four, so it’s going to be interesting.

“But he’s done himself no harm at all in terms of his own individual performance, Estevao.”

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Fabrizio Romano issues huge update on Estevao’s future at Chelsea

Romano has also offered clarity on Estevao’s situation at Chelsea, with the club having “no intention” of selling him anytime soon.

“I told you 10 days ago that there was no transfer alert and no transfer drama around Estevao,” Romano said.

“There were no discussions about Estevao going to PSG or Barcelona, or perhaps leaving on loan. The idea was always for Chelsea to continue with him.

“Then Xabi Alonso also spoke about this situation and played Estevao against Manchester United as a starter. Obviously, that was a big move by Xabi Alonso to show his trust in Estevao.

“What I can tell you now, guys, is that Chelsea’s message on Estevao is that they have absolutely no intention of considering any sort of move in January. That means a loan to any club or a permanent transfer, even in the case of a big proposal.”

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