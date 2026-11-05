Euro giant interest in Benjamin Sesko threatens Man Utd January striker plan

Benjamin Sesko is the subject of interest from a European giant

Manchester United have designs to add a new striker to the squad in January, but reported interest in Benjamin Sesko could change the shape of their window.

United have been lacking in the final third for much of the season so far. While they were promising in their 3-2 win over Roma on Tuesday night, when Matheus Cunha bagged a brace, in the Premier League – where they’re 17th – the Red Devils have scored 10 goals in nine games.

Sesko’s absence has not helped. Michael Carrick has not seemed to want to play him when fit, and now that he isn’t, the options to lead the line are lacking.

That’s led United to look to the market in January, hoping to add a new No.9 to their squad.

There have been links with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jean-Philippe Mateta, and the latter looks a far more likely signing than the former, from rivals Leeds.

But interest in Sesko could leave United looking for two new strikers rather than just one.

Calciomercato reports Juventus are planning to monitor the Slovenian striker in the coming months.

It’s believed Sesko has the sort of qualities that they don’t have on offer from their current striker corps.

Folarin Balogun on Juventus radar

Juve’s interest in USMNT striker Folarin Balogun could also prove problematic for United. Indeed, the report states he too will be monitored by the Italian club.

And that could be a problem given United have been offered the chance to sign Balogun by his agents, as revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk.

Amid a period lacking in game time, the Red Devils were among the sides told they’d have the chance to sign the American attacker.

They were one of a few Premier League sides approached, alongside Everton, Leeds, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees had agreed to sign Balogun in the summer window before the deal fell through, and have only Thierno Barry to play as a natural striker at the moment, so that could be an option.

But Juventus were also told of the opportunity to land the striker, and it seems they have taken to that opportunity with some interest.

If they were to land Balogun, that would knock an option off United’s list of potential additions, and any movement on Sesko would further complicate things.

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