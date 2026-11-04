Liverpool deal with £30m midfielder now ‘advanced’ with FSG confident ‘agreement will be reached’

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola

According to reports, Liverpool and young midfielder Trey Nyoni are now in ‘advanced’ talks over a new contract at Anfield.

Nyoniprogressed through the ranks at Liverpool and the 2026/27 campaign is proving to be a breakout season for the talented youngster.

The 19-year-0ld made eleven appearances across all competitions last season, but he has already played ten times this term and has been one of Liverpool‘s most impressive performers.

Nyoni even started in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Premier League holders Arsenal, so he looks to have a big future ahead of him at Liverpool.

Still, Nyoni’s situation could be very different because he attracted a £30m bid from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

At the time, Liverpool quickly shut the door on Nyoni leaving, and this decision has paid off in the opening months of this season.

READ: Liverpool reach decision on Harvey Elliott’s future with deal set to be ‘terminated’

Ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Fenerbahce, head coach Andoni Iraola said on Nyoni: “Trey just has to continue in the same way as since the beginning of pre-season, be ready for all of the games.

“We trust him, he’s doing very well. We have to encourage him to continue learning, improving and getting experience. But he’s in a very good place.”

Trey Nyoni set to sign a new Liverpool contract

Now, The Athletic are reporting that Liverpool are set to ‘reward’ Nyoni with a new contract, even though his current deal does not expire until 2030.

READ MORE: £84m-plus Liverpool double deal accelerates as green light arrives

On the ongoing ‘advanced talks’, the report claims:

‘The 19-year-old has been discussing his future with the club for months and there’s hope a breakthrough will follow soon. While a new deal has yet to be finalised, there is optimism an agreement will be reached. ‘Liverpool are keen to reward the young midfielder with fresh terms as he continues to impress under Andoni Iraola.’

This could be seen as a kick in the teeth for Alexis Mac Allister, who has already voiced his frustrations at Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch being given new contracts and Liverpool not giving him one.

On Liverpool deciding not to give him a new contract in this summer’s transfer window, Mac Allister said: “First of all, obviously, I feel that affection from the fans, and that’s something incredible for me.

“It’s not easy at a club like Liverpool to be appreciated the way I am. I enjoy it a lot, and obviously winning a Premier League title with this club is something very special, something the fans don’t forget.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, and last season I was told that the club’s idea was not to renew it, at least for now. And obviously, that was a painful, unpleasant situation.”

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