Arsenal: Mikel Arteta admits bizarre habit as he builds another ‘massive library’

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta smiles.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has built a “massive library” of clips involving other Premier League teams’ players pulling shirts.

The Gunners boss recently admitted that he had compiled a similar archive of Premier League managers leaving their technical area.

And, after Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber got away without punishment for pulling Alexander Isak back as he attempted a head at goal in their 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, Arteta has revealed he has a mountain of video footage of other players doing similar things.

When asked if there was a possibility that referees will now give penalties and free-kicks for the same offence, after the decision was widely criticised, Arteta replied: “Yeah, I have a lot of clips about shirt pulls and grabs.

“I have a massive library that we can talk about. I have a massive library that we can (put out) there to remind everybody what every team is going through.”

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett said after the match against Liverpool that not only should the Reds have had a penalty, but Timber should have been sent off for the shirt pull.

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Hackett told Football Insider: “Replays at halftime showed that Jurrien Timber escaped giving away a penalty kick. The video clearly shows him holding the shirt of Liverpool player Alexander Isak.

“VAR said everything was fine but the Arsenal man had a fistful of the top. The referee should have been invited to view the monitor, this was a clear offence and Liverpool should have had a penalty kick.”

He added: “Looking at that replay again, if the penalty kick had been awarded then Timber should have been red carded for the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”

Is Mikel Arteta treated differently to other Premier League managers?

Speaking after being booked in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton earlier this season for coming out of his technical area, insisted his behaviour is being punished in a harsher way than his fellow Premier League managers.

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Arteta said: “I do have to be careful, and we need to have good sensors there.

“There are managers that have the record in the league – 36 times in 10 minutes leaving the touchline, no yellows.

“So I’m clipping all of that. I have a massive storage of images. So if somebody is going to say, “I’m not in the record yet, somebody else has the record”, then it’s 36 yellow cards in 10 minutes for the (other) manager.

“I don’t know where we’re going to be.”

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