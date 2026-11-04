Man Utd next manager: Two Emery demands raise doubts as five-man shortlist is revealed

Aston Villa manager and Manchester United target Unai Emery

There are doubts at Man Utd as to whether Aston Villa boss Unai Emery would be a good fit for the Red Devils if they replaced Michael Carrick, according to reports.

Man Utd beat Roma 3-2 on Tuesday night to ease some of the pressure on Carrick and give the former midfielder a chance of remaining in his role after the November international break.

The win over the Serie A side, where the Red Devils came from two goals down to win, ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions, while they had lost their last three matches.

Carrick will now almost certainly be in charge when the November international break comes around, which is seen as a key landmark in his tenure as the Man Utd hierarchy have a couple of weeks to decide his future.

Numerous managers have been linked as potential replacements with Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and other top names linked.

However, the Daily Mail have now revealed that Emery, whose side play Man Utd at the weekend in their final match before the international break, could be an awkward fit at Old Trafford.

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The newspaper claims: ‘Chatting to Confidential in recent days, sources in the game explained why the current structure would not necessarily suit someone like Unai Emery.

‘As one of the best managers in the Premier League, Emery should be a dream target if United are to move on from Carrick in the coming weeks. He is, it is understood, on a five-man shortlist of potential replacements.

‘But Aston Villa boss Emery, for example, is said to choose his own sporting director and deal directly with ownership – rather than a director of football or a CEO – given the immense power he wields.’

Could the win over Roma be a turning point for Man Utd and Carrick?

When asked if the win over Roma could be a turning point for his Man Utd side, Carrick replied: “It’s one game, so it depends on what happens next. We’ve got to capitalise on that.

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“But tonight, the boys showed an awful lot. I thought we came out in the second half and, unfortunately, with Carlos [Baleba] having to go off, Youri [Tielemans] came on the pitch and I thought he was fantastic. He showed everything that he is as a personality and as a character. He’s experienced, to step into a game like that.

“The boys just went with the flow, and you could feel how positive it was. It was nice to see this place like that again.”

On building on the result ahead of their match against Aston Villa, Carrick added: “I think we’ve shown a lot of character as a group to weather what we’ve had to. You find out a lot about each other. The players will find out things about me and I certainly do about them, their character, what it means to them and what they’re prepared to put in.

“Tonight was right at that moment. It depends what happens next. We’ve got to make the most of it and move forward, but I’m feeling a lot better about things tonight.”

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