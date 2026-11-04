Man Utd: Romano reveals what Carrick said to Cunha after Roma win; Fernandes sends ‘strong message’

Michael Carrick told Matheus Cunha to head straight to the dressing room at full-time vs Roma.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Man Utd boss Michael Carrick said to Matheus Cunha during the post-match celebrations after beating Roma.

Man Utd got a valuable three points in the Champions League to end their nine-match winless run in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Serie A side.

Roma took a 2-0 lead into half-time, thanks to goals from Matias Soule and Donyell Malen, but Man Utd rallied after the break to turn the match around via a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Cunha brace.

Cunha was booked for his celebration, in which he jumped into the stands, before the Brazil international was sent off for a poor challenge towards the end of the match.

During the celebrations after the match, Carrick appeared to tell Cunha to go straight to the dressing room with the Man Utd forward annoyed by the Red Devils boss’ instructions.

Revealing what Carrick said to Cunha, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Several players’ reactions at Manchester United have been very good, let me say. Matheus Cunha, there were rumours over recent weeks about problems between Cunha and Michael Carrick, but Cunha reacted today. He scored the crucial goals for Manchester United’s comeback.

READ: Wayne Rooney blasts Man Utd star during stunning comeback win vs Roma – ‘take responsibility’

“Also, many of you have asked me what happened in the final seconds of the game, when it was basically over and Michael Carrick went to speak to Matheus Cunha, telling him something during the celebrations after the match.

“According to my information, Carrick just wanted Cunha not to get involved in any trouble. He had already received a red card, and Carrick didn’t want the situation to get worse. So he told Cunha: ‘Let’s go to the dressing room.’

“So there was nothing negative and no problems between them.”

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped by Carrick for their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth recently after the Portugal international criticised his tactics during the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Como.

Clearing the air, Fernandes told reporters: “The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I wasn’t performing. And that’s fair. Everyone felt like that was a punishment for the words that I had [after Como]. And if it was, it was right.

“The manager makes the ­decisions. I have to accept it. I have to go forward with that. It doesn’t change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club. And it doesn’t change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me.”

READ: Man Utd: Romano makes stunning Wilcox and directors sack claim ahead of Emery test

Fernandes added: “We don’t need to save anyone’s job. The club needed that win. The players needed that win. It is something we needed as a group of players and staff. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation together.”

Giving an update on Fernandes’ situation, Romano added: “We also have to mention Bruno Fernandes. Bruno spoke, as he already did after the Como defeat, and he also spoke after this win against Roma.

“He said: ‘If the coach made a strong decision with me, it’s because I deserved to be on the bench.’

“He’s referring to the game against Bournemouth, when Bruno was on the bench. He said that whether it was for technical reasons, because he wasn’t performing well, or whether it was because of his reaction after the Como game, Michael Carrick was right to put him on the bench.

“So Bruno was also sending a strong message after this game, telling everyone that he deserved not to be in the starting XI against Bournemouth.

“But then he said: ‘Now we have to get back to it. We are a good side. We already showed last season how we can do special things. This can’t disappear. We have to get back on track.’

“And then he said: ‘I want to win every game.’

“So Bruno is also sending positive messages.”

READ NEXT: Schmeichel selects Man Utd star who ‘changed the game’ in comeback victory over Roma