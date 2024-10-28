Euro giants want to ‘steal’ Liverpool star from Real Madrid with ‘advanced talks’ underway

This was only the second time Liverpool have dropped points in the Premier League this season after their shock 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Speaking after the draw at the Emirates, head coach Slot said: “It was eventful, exciting. Both teams scored from a set piece. Arsenal in the first half were better than us, of course I was not happy to concede just before half-time but when you look at the first half maybe they deserved to be one-up.
“But what pleased me was we had one less day to prepare, to recover, we had to fly, and when you look how strong we were physically and also the ones that came into the team pleased me most. Being two times down in this stadium and still get a point is a good thing I think.
“What we talked about at half-time is what we always talk about, how do they press, how can we find a free player in midfield, how do we change that and how can we press them. That wasn’t perfect in the first half.
“What helped us was that the players that came in gave us more energy and the ones that stayed in the team from midweek kept going and could fight for a result.”
