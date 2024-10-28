Euro giants want to ‘steal’ Liverpool star from Real Madrid with ‘advanced talks’ underway

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with the PSG and Real Madrid badges

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

Alexander-Arnold can leave Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

He is one of three key Reds players out of contract at the end of the season, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 .

Arne Slot’s side do not appear to be in negotiations over a new deal for any of their crucial trio, triggering fear throughout the Reds fanbase.

While Salah and Van Dijk are not being linked with any clubs in particular, Real Madrid are believed to be very keen on signing Alexander-Arnold .

Los Blancos have made some notable free transfer signings in recent years, namely Kylian Mbappe , and have their sights set on the England international.

PSG want to ‘steal’ Liverpool star from Real Madrid

The European champions could face some big competition for Alexander-Arnold’s signature, with reports in Spain claiming PSG want him.

Indeed, the Parisiens are ‘planning to steal’ the Liverpool defender from Real Madrid’s grasp and are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign him on a free next summer.

It is claimed that the PSG hierarchy are ‘convinced’ Alexander-Arnold will be the ‘key piece to strengthen their defence’ and get them over the line in the Champions League.

PSG have their work cut out for them as Carlo Ancelotti’s side plan to ‘bring forward the signing to January’ after Dani Carvajal suffered an ACL injury.

Liverpool are very unlikely to sell their star defender mid-season and will surely be in talks with the player, or at least planning to open negotiations.

The lure of playing for Real Madrid could be too appealing for Alexander-Arnold to ignore but speculation over his future is not affecting his performances on the pitch.

Trent has started all nine Premier League matches under Arne Slot this season and played the full 90 minutes of his side’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday .

This was only the second time Liverpool have dropped points in the Premier League this season after their shock 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after the draw at the Emirates, head coach Slot said: “It was eventful, exciting. Both teams scored from a set piece. Arsenal in the first half were better than us, of course I was not happy to concede just before half-time but when you look at the first half maybe they deserved to be one-up.

“But what pleased me was we had one less day to prepare, to recover, we had to fly, and when you look how strong we were physically and also the ones that came into the team pleased me most. Being two times down in this stadium and still get a point is a good thing I think.

“What we talked about at half-time is what we always talk about, how do they press, how can we find a free player in midfield, how do we change that and how can we press them. That wasn’t perfect in the first half.

“What helped us was that the players that came in gave us more energy and the ones that stayed in the team from midweek kept going and could fight for a result.”