Ten Hag’s ‘time has run out’ at Man Utd as ‘increasingly closer’ Xavi demands two signings

“One of the things you have to think about is, are you going to get a manager just to fill in the gap again or are you now going to find the right manager for the real long-term plan and development, and trying to compete to where you want to be and where the club should be competing, so that’s the big decision.
“I think for me, the Erik ten Hag era is pretty much over. I think now the big decision that has to be made is, who’s next and who’s going to fit what the goal and the dream and ambition of this club is.”
Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson added: “I’d love a pound for every time Erik ten Hag uses the word ‘process’. I was in Istanbul watching them last week [against Fenerbahce] and they put in a decent performance but a team like Manchester United can’t be 14th in the Premier League having won only three games at the start of the season.
“He seems very resilient, he seems very robust from any outside criticism. He’s going to do it his way but they are where they are. It is unacceptable for a team that has spent £600m-plus. The manager has been given players he wants and he’s had all the excuses he needs taken away from him.
“He has been backed, he has been given a new contract and he has got all the players that he wants. Results and performances on the pitch will decide his future. For Manchester United, a defeat was damning.”
