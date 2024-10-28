Open in App
    Ten Hag’s ‘time has run out’ at Man Utd as ‘increasingly closer’ Xavi demands two signings

    By Joe Williams,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0H0O_0wPCvBfG00
    Erik ten Hag could reportedly be replaced by Xavi.

    The Erik ten Hag era at Man Utd “is pretty much over” following the Red Devils’ controversial 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, according to former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

    The Red Devils have won just three of their first nine Premier League matches and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table on 11 points.

    Man Utd were unlucky to concede a late penalty in a 2-1 loss against West Ham on Sunday with referee David Coote taking a long time to award a spot-kick after a Matthijs de Ligt challenge on Danny Ings.

    To the horror of Ten Hag and his Man Utd players the penalty was given, with the result piling more pressure on the Dutchman, who seemed close to being replaced in the summer.

    And former West Ham midfielder Reo-Coker reckons the result against the Hammers means “time has run out” for Ten Hag at Man Utd.

    Reo-Coker said on the Football Daily podcast : “I think time has run out [for Erik ten Hag]. I think right now they are just waiting to see what the best option is and what the best next move is for Manchester United.

    “One of the things you have to think about is, are you going to get a manager just to fill in the gap again or are you now going to find the right manager for the real long-term plan and development, and trying to compete to where you want to be and where the club should be competing, so that’s the big decision.

    “I think for me, the Erik ten Hag era is pretty much over. I think now the big decision that has to be made is, who’s next and who’s going to fit what the goal and the dream and ambition of this club is.”

    Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson added: “I’d love a pound for every time Erik ten Hag uses the word ‘process’. I was in Istanbul watching them last week [against Fenerbahce] and they put in a decent performance but a team like Manchester United can’t be 14th in the Premier League having won only three games at the start of the season.

    MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:
    👉 Neville drops PL referee conspiracy hint after Man Utd penalty drama vs West Ham
    👉 Ten Hag right about Manchester United: they have two of three worst finishers in the Prem
    👉 Man Utd player finds place in worst XI of the weekend alongside full debut nightmare

    “He seems very resilient, he seems very robust from any outside criticism. He’s going to do it his way but they are where they are. It is unacceptable for a team that has spent £600m-plus. The manager has been given players he wants and he’s had all the excuses he needs taken away from him.

    “He has been backed, he has been given a new contract and he has got all the players that he wants. Results and performances on the pitch will decide his future. For Manchester United, a defeat was damning.”

    Former Barcelona boss Xavi has been heavily linked over the last week with a potential move to Old Trafford if Man Utd decided to replace Ten Hag.

    And now reports in Spain are again building up this rumour with a claim that Xavi has demanded two players from Man Utd in order to take the job.

    Xavi is ‘increasingly closer’ to replacing Ten Hag with the former Spain international ‘seriously considering the option’ of managing the Premier League side.

    And the Barcelona legend has ‘put on the table two names of Barcelona players that he considers essential for his project: Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen’.

