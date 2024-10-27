Open in App
    Arsenal ‘launch £100m offer’ for Premier League star in record-breaking transfer

    By Joe Williams,

    2 days ago
    Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with the Arsenal badge

    Arsenal have told Premier League rivals Newcastle United that they are willing to pay £100m for Alexander Isak, according to reports.

    The Gunners were expected to invest in a new striker over the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta and Edu pushing hard to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

    21-year-old Sesko decided to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig and Arsenal played out the rest of the summer transfer window without signing a striker.

    The addition of Mikel Merino in midfield has allowed Arteta to use Kai Havertz as a striker permanently with Gabriel Jesus as his understudy or partner, while Leandro Trossard has also been tried up front.

    Arsenal are not struggling for goals this season with Arteta’s men scoring 15 Premier League goals in eight matches, ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

    But there have always been claims that they lack a clinical centre-forward to get them over the line and score crucial goals in a title race.

    And now reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal have ‘launched a €120m (£100m) offer’ for Newcastle striker Isak as they look to ‘strengthen their attacking line in the next transfer window’.

    Declan Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham in the summer of 2023 for £100m plus another £5m in add-ons but the report suggests that Arsenal could have to break that record to get a deal for Isak over the line.

    It is claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing to pay more than 120 million euros (£100m)’ for a striker with Isak described as their ‘next signing’.

    Arsenal boss Arteta and sporting director Edu ‘have identified Isak as the ideal piece to complement their attack’ and the ‘intention is not only to improve the quality of the squad, but also to inject a breath of fresh air into the team’.

    It is understood that Arsenal ‘could make the most expensive transfer in the club’s history, and Newcastle would make history with the club’s most expensive sale.’

    Isak still has plenty of time to run on his current deal at St James’ Park and the Daily Mail insists that Newcastle are not currently in discussions over a potential new deal.

    The newspaper claimed earlier this week:

    ‘Newcastle are not in contract talks with Alexander Isak and there are no plans to enter negotiations with more than three years to run on his current deal – but it raises the chance of a summer move and will put Arsenal on red alert.

    ‘While there were preliminary discussions towards the end of last season – when Isak scored 21 Premier League goals – there was a feeling then that the striker and his camp were reluctant to commit.’

