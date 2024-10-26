Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Alexander-Arnold to Madrid? Pundit ‘less confident’ about Liverpool stay after ‘worrying’ update

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256shf_0wN6diGW00
    Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Real Madrid badge

    Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is not confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will ignore interest from Real Madrid to stay at Liverpool.

    Alexander-Arnold , Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer and can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

    It is a worrying state of affairs at Anfield, with the Liverpool hierarchy very relaxed about the future of (arguably, but not really) their three best players.

    Reds right-back Alexander-Arnold is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid, who have made some high-profile free transfer signings in recent years, including Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger.

    👉 MORE: The ridiculous records of new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

    Unsurprisingly, the European champions are not the only club interested in signing the world-class Englishman for nothing, though a move to Madrid feels the only realistic outcome if he decides to leave Liverpool.

    Liverpool: Ex-England man ‘hearing noises’ about Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

    A lot has been said about the 26-year-old’s future and Robinson is “hearing” some “rumours” that are “worrying” for Arne Slot’s side.

    “I genuinely couldn’t see it (Trent leaving) with the relationship that he’s got with the club,” Robinson told Football Insider .

    “You know, he’s one of their own if you want for a better phrase.

    “Such an integral part of the club, to be linked so heavily away at the moment, the stories that are coming out.

    “We’ve heard stories that Konate’s in discussions for a new deal at Liverpool, Van Dijk discussing a new deal.

    “Trent’s situation, fairly quiet, other than other clubs becoming more interested in him, which from a Liverpool point of view is worrying.

    “Because the rumours aren’t going away, are they? They’re building up and that’s what I’m hearing as well from my sources.

    “All the noises that you hear about Trent at the moment that’s Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the amount of European giants lining up to sign him.

    “The list seems to be getting bigger so in answer to your initial question, yeah slightly less confident than I was before (that he would stay).”

    MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365
    👉 Liverpool Three among top 20 biggest stars out of contract in 2025
    👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Tottenham, McNeil, Howe, El Clasico
    👉 Ranking the Emirates showdown injuries by significance: all-Arsenal top three makes Liverpool favourites

    Liverpool made it three wins out of three in the Champions League on Wednesday night, defeating RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany.

    Up next for the Reds is Arsenal away from home in the Premier League.

    The Gunners are without several injured players and William Saliba, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Bournemouth last week.

    Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey thinks Slot will be able to exploit Arsenal without their star defender.

    “Playing against Arsenal without William Saliba in their defence will be a huge positive for Liverpool,” Heskey said. “Everyone’s been talking about the partnership with him and Gabriel, and rightly so as they’ve been fantastic. But, with one gone, what will that look like?

    “Liverpool will attack the game more and go into the match with more aggression knowing Saliba won’t be there, and Arsenal might feel slightly less comfortable without him on the pitch. Michael Owen was that kind of player for us, having him on the pitch made us all feel better and more confident.

    “If Liverpool come away with a win and increase their gap to Arsenal by seven points, it’ll be huge. It would put a serious dent in Arsenal’s title hopes and put pressure on them in the dressing room and the camaraderie.

    “It’ll be a challenge for Mikel Arteta if that happens because it’s a real challenge for the manager, you need to pick them back up again. Psychologically it’d be a massive advantage for Liverpool.”

    Related Search

    Real Madrid transferTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool'S futureChampions LeagueEuropean footballReal Madrid

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Liverpool make ‘surprise £58m offer’ for Real Madrid attacker after Salah drops ‘mega-money’ demand
    Football3651 day ago
    Pep Guardiola warns ‘one of the best teams in the Premier League’ on course for upturn in form
    Football3651 day ago
    F36Skive: Can you name every Ballon d’Or winner since 2000?
    Football3653 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Man Utd: Ratcliffe in ‘secret talks’ with managers as ‘search resumes’ amid Ten Hag ‘doubts’
    Football3652 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    England 3-4 Germany: Wiegman’s side lose seven-goal thriller at Wembley
    Football3652 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Neville fears ‘unbearable’ Ten Hag ‘pressure’ with Man Utd boss ‘in danger’ of sack
    Football3655 hours ago
    Everton urged not to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January as transfer alternative proposed
    Football3651 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Arsenal legend Seaman ‘nervy’ for Liverpool clash as Slot’s side labelled City’s ‘closest challengers’
    Football3652 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Leicester 1-3 Nottingham Forest: That man Chris Wood is at it again, folks
    Football3652 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Chelsea boss Maresca ‘expects more leadership’ from James: ‘He has to show more’
    Football3652 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy