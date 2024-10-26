Alexander-Arnold to Madrid? Pundit ‘less confident’ about Liverpool stay after ‘worrying’ update

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Real Madrid badge

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is not confident Trent Alexander-Arnold will ignore interest from Real Madrid to stay at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold , Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer and can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

It is a worrying state of affairs at Anfield, with the Liverpool hierarchy very relaxed about the future of (arguably, but not really) their three best players.

Reds right-back Alexander-Arnold is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid, who have made some high-profile free transfer signings in recent years, including Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger.

Unsurprisingly, the European champions are not the only club interested in signing the world-class Englishman for nothing, though a move to Madrid feels the only realistic outcome if he decides to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool: Ex-England man ‘hearing noises’ about Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

A lot has been said about the 26-year-old’s future and Robinson is “hearing” some “rumours” that are “worrying” for Arne Slot’s side.

“I genuinely couldn’t see it (Trent leaving) with the relationship that he’s got with the club,” Robinson told Football Insider .

“You know, he’s one of their own if you want for a better phrase.

“Such an integral part of the club, to be linked so heavily away at the moment, the stories that are coming out.

“We’ve heard stories that Konate’s in discussions for a new deal at Liverpool, Van Dijk discussing a new deal.

“Trent’s situation, fairly quiet, other than other clubs becoming more interested in him, which from a Liverpool point of view is worrying.

“Because the rumours aren’t going away, are they? They’re building up and that’s what I’m hearing as well from my sources.

“All the noises that you hear about Trent at the moment that’s Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the amount of European giants lining up to sign him.

“The list seems to be getting bigger so in answer to your initial question, yeah slightly less confident than I was before (that he would stay).”

Liverpool made it three wins out of three in the Champions League on Wednesday night, defeating RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany.

Up next for the Reds is Arsenal away from home in the Premier League.

The Gunners are without several injured players and William Saliba, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Bournemouth last week.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey thinks Slot will be able to exploit Arsenal without their star defender.

“Playing against Arsenal without William Saliba in their defence will be a huge positive for Liverpool,” Heskey said. “Everyone’s been talking about the partnership with him and Gabriel, and rightly so as they’ve been fantastic. But, with one gone, what will that look like?

“Liverpool will attack the game more and go into the match with more aggression knowing Saliba won’t be there, and Arsenal might feel slightly less comfortable without him on the pitch. Michael Owen was that kind of player for us, having him on the pitch made us all feel better and more confident.

“If Liverpool come away with a win and increase their gap to Arsenal by seven points, it’ll be huge. It would put a serious dent in Arsenal’s title hopes and put pressure on them in the dressing room and the camaraderie.

“It’ll be a challenge for Mikel Arteta if that happens because it’s a real challenge for the manager, you need to pick them back up again. Psychologically it’d be a massive advantage for Liverpool.”