Alexander-Arnold to Madrid? Pundit ‘less confident’ about Liverpool stay after ‘worrying’ update

Unsurprisingly, the European champions are not the only club interested in signing the world-class Englishman for nothing, though a move to Madrid feels the only realistic outcome if he decides to leave Liverpool.
Liverpool: Ex-England man ‘hearing noises’ about Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid
A lot has been said about the 26-year-old’s future and Robinson is “hearing” some “rumours” that are “worrying” for Arne Slot’s side.
Liverpool made it three wins out of three in the Champions League on Wednesday night, defeating RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany.
Up next for the Reds is Arsenal away from home in the Premier League.
The Gunners are without several injured players and William Saliba, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Bournemouth last week.
Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey thinks Slot will be able to exploit Arsenal without their star defender.
“Playing against Arsenal without William Saliba in their defence will be a huge positive for Liverpool,” Heskey said. “Everyone’s been talking about the partnership with him and Gabriel, and rightly so as they’ve been fantastic. But, with one gone, what will that look like?
“Liverpool will attack the game more and go into the match with more aggression knowing Saliba won’t be there, and Arsenal might feel slightly less comfortable without him on the pitch. Michael Owen was that kind of player for us, having him on the pitch made us all feel better and more confident.
“If Liverpool come away with a win and increase their gap to Arsenal by seven points, it’ll be huge. It would put a serious dent in Arsenal’s title hopes and put pressure on them in the dressing room and the camaraderie.
“It’ll be a challenge for Mikel Arteta if that happens because it’s a real challenge for the manager, you need to pick them back up again. Psychologically it’d be a massive advantage for Liverpool.”
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0