Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Shearer, Redknapp make different predictions for crucial title clash

    By Joe Williams,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmdpE_0wLVZ3G200
    Alan Shearer during his role as a television pundit.

    Alan Shearer and Harry Redknapp have different opinions on which way the crucial Premier League match-up between Arsenal and Liverpool will go.

    The Reds travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking to maintain a lead at the top of the Premier League table after their brilliant start to the new campaign.

    It couldn’t have gone much better for Arne Slot after replacing legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with the Dutchman winning seven of their first eight matches.

    And they could extend their lead over third-placed Arsenal to seven points with a victory on Sunday, while defending champions Man City occupy second place with Pep Guardiola’s men just a point adrift of Slot’s lot.

    And Newcastle legend Shearer reckons the crucial Premier League title clash will end in a score draw over the weekend.

    Shearer told The Metro : “We have a huge game on Sunday at the Emirates, and If Liverpool were to win and increase their gap to seven points over Arsenal, that would be huge after nine games.

    “I was on commentary in the Champions League on Tuesday, and it was a good atmosphere at the Emirates.

    “When Arsenal didn’t score in the first 15 minutes, they stayed patient, the fans were patient, and it was massively important to get that result because they needed to bounce back.

    “When you have a tough result at the weekend, you’re desperate to get a game three days later because you need to rectify things, which Arsenal ultimately did.

    “We said last week that Liverpool will face a huge test in Chelsea and they’re about to face an even bigger test in Arsenal, away from home, which makes it even more difficult.

    MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Tottenham, McNeil, Howe, El Clasico
    👉 One clamour for every Premier League club: fans demand Arsenal teen and £37.2m Man Utd forward start
    👉 Premier League players we would drop includes Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd formation change

    “However, whatever tests they’ve had already this season they’ve passed, and don’t be surprised if they pass this one too.

    “I’d be shocked if Curtis Jones wasn’t the first name on the team sheet. It would be difficult to understand if you put in the performance like he did last week, get man of the match and the winner, to be then left out the following week. I’d be amazed if he wasn’t in the XI.

    “I’m going to sit on the fence here though and say it’ll be a score draw in a fantastic game at the Emirates.”

    But former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp reckons Liverpool will be victorious and extend their lead over Arsenal.

    Redknapp told BetVictor : “What a game this is set to be! Things haven’t been right for Arsenal of late. Even before last week’s red, they’ve been winning games by the odd goal and haven’t been as dominant of late. I think they badly miss Martin Odegaard’s class and composure in the final third and they seem to be accumulating more injuries.

    “Liverpool may not catch the eye as much as they did under Jurgen Klopp, but they look organised, they have the league’s best defensive record and that’s not by accident. A win here and they probably become the title favourites.

    “No William Saliba is massive. His absence probably cost them the title a couple of seasons ago and I think it’s bound to be a factor here, he’s just that good. I think Liverpool edge it and Mohamed Salah could be the difference, particularly if it looks like Riccardo Calafiori will be out as well. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.”

    Related Search

    Arsenal vs LiverpoolAlan Shearer'S analysisPremier League predictionsHarry Redknapp'S viewsChampions LeagueManchester city's performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Scholes slams Man Utd star for being ‘guilty’ of same mistake in multiple matches
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City FFP: Wenger throws Chelsea under the bus as he calls for rule change
    Football3651 day ago
    The Famous F365 Friday Quiz – El Clasico special: Real, Barca, both, or neither…
    Football3652 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Mourinho goes full Mourinho after Man Utd red card in post-match rant – ‘best referee in the world!’
    Football3652 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern21 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Man City ‘politely decline’ unusual Man Utd request for duo to get lift to Ballon d’Or ceremony
    Football3651 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    Mourinho struts his stuff as careless, careworn Man United reach a year without a European win
    Football3652 days ago
    Leicester 1-3 Nottingham Forest: That man Chris Wood is at it again, folks
    Football3651 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Man Utd star reaches exit ‘agreement’ with INEOS ‘double signing lined up’ as five targets are named
    Football3651 day ago
    England 3-4 Germany: Wiegman’s side lose seven-goal thriller at Wembley
    Football3651 day ago
    Man Utd legend Scholes ‘confused’ by Ten Hag decision v Fenerbahce – ‘difficult to understand’
    Football3652 days ago
    Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea: Felix scores brace in comfortable Conference League victory
    Football3652 days ago
    Man Utd boss Ten Hag slammed over trophy nonsense with Arteta doing ‘better job’ at Arsenal
    Football3651 day ago
    Man City FFP: Expulsion ruled out for one reason with PL tipped to have ‘no interest’ in relegation
    Football3652 days ago
    Arsenal legend Seaman ‘nervy’ for Liverpool clash as Slot’s side labelled City’s ‘closest challengers’
    Football3651 day ago
    Pep Guardiola ‘impressed’ with Man City squad as ‘true competitors’ refuse to ‘relax’
    Football3651 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy