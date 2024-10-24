Man City FFP ‘theory surprises’ expert with ‘expected’ verdict date rubbished amid ‘big veil of secrecy’

Pep Guardiola's Man City are accused of breaching FFP rules.

A football finance expert is “surprised” by reports suggesting a verdict on Man City’s FFP case will be reached this year as he expects an ‘extension’.

At the start of 2023, Man City were charged with breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, Pep Guardiola ‘s side could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City attempted to get one over the Premier League earlier this year as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

The APT case has already concluded and it’s been suggested that Man City and the Premier League had success .

The FFP hearing is ongoing and remains to be seen when there will be a conclusion. Earlier this month, a report from The Athletic revealed the ‘expected’ verdict date.

The report claimed: ‘A verdict is expected before the end of the year and while everybody in football is eagerly awaiting the outcome one way or the other, it has not been much of a factor at all in the events of the past few days, from Begiristain’s exit to Guardiola’s future, whatever he decides.

‘To give a brief idea of the approach within City since the charges landed in February last year, there have been no clauses inserted into new signings’ contracts related to, for example, any potential relegation as, or as a result of, their punishment.

‘In most cases, the charges are not even brought up during negotiations, unless it is by an agent. If that is the case, they are told what the City squad was told on the day the charges dropped 18 months ago: that there is nothing to worry about and to get on with the job.’

Despite this, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has explained why he would be “surprised” if the case concludes this year as he feels the hearing ‘may be extended’.

“The theory is that a verdict will be due at the end of the year,” Wyness told Football Insider .

“As far as I know, they’re in the hearing every day – I don’t know if there have been breaks for certain witnesses. There’s a big veil of secrecy over the whole thing.

“Getting a verdict in 2024 is certainly the ambition but I still think this will drag on further.

“This is a big, big case with a lot of expert witnesses, testimony and documents to examine.

“I’ll be surprised if they can finish it this year. I’m expecting it to drag and drag and I think that will be one of City’s tactics – to keep pushing and delaying as far as they can.”