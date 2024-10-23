Open in App
    • Football365

    Newcastle insiders ‘massively frustrated’ with ‘disappointing’ star amid Howe dig as staff ‘expect more’

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORdNl_0wISZSzi00
    Newcastle United pair Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

    According to reports, Newcastle United are “massively frustrated” with the recent performances of one star, who has been “disappointing” this season.

    The Magpies overcame an injury crisis to have a positive end to last season as they finished seventh in the Premier League.

    However, the summer transfer window was infuriating for the Premier League side as they missed out on several top targets, while new sporting director Paul Mitchell has butted heads with Eddie Howe .

    The summer negativity has carried over into the 2024/25 season as they have endured a difficult start to the new campaign.

    Newcastle won three of their opening four Premier League games, but were somewhat fortunate in certain matches.

    Fulham handed them their first Premier League loss of the season and they lost again at the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Brighton at St James’ Park. They have also drawn against Manchester City and Everton.

    Most of Newcastle’s top players have underperformed at the start of this campaign and The Athletic ‘s Chris Waugh believes Joe Willock has been “disappointing”.

    The former Arsenal star was dogged by injuries last season as he only made 14 appearances across all competitions. He returned to full fitness ahead of this season but has struggled to make an impact in recent matches.

    “Willock has been disappointing, especially so when he came on against Brighton, and it is a massive frustration for many at the club because, when he is on form, he brings unique qualities to the midfield,” Waugh said in a Q&A for The Athletic .

    READ: Aston Villa expose Newcastle mistakes as Rogers personifies rapid rise for Emery’s CL table-toppers

    “Nobody else can carry possession in the dynamic way Willock does and, without him, Newcastle appear more pedestrian and predictable.

    “Aside from his excellent second-half cameo at Wolves last month, when Willock created more chances than anyone else and Howe essentially felt forced to start him at Fulham a week later because of that, he has consistently failed to positively affect matches. Howe even hooked him at half-time that day at Craven Cottage and admitted he got that selection wrong, so ineffectual was the 25-year-old.”

    Waugh also believes one caveat is a possible reason for Willock’s form, but he needs to “act upon” a recent comment made by Howe.

    “While members of the coaching staff have expected more from Willock, there is also an appreciation regarding his lack of minutes,” Waugh added.

    “Since the start of last season, he has only started six league games — and he is a player who thrives on rhythm and regular football. He is no longer actually injured, but his body is still returning to peak fitness, which he will only attain once he starts regularly and, right now, his performances do not warrant a place.

    “By next summer, Willock will have two years left on his contract, so this is an important season for him. He needs to rediscover some form to prove he warrants a place in Newcastle’s long-term plans, otherwise they may feel they have to at least consider the possibility of selling him.

    Willock deserves time and understanding as he tries to return to his top levels, but he also has to offer the team more than he has recently.

    “When Howe publicly admitted that his substitutions did not have the desired effect against Brighton on Saturday, Willock was one of the players he was alluding to. That message needs to be absorbed and then acted upon.”

