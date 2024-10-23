Liverpool ‘offer’ £46m for Zidane’s one demand at Man Utd after £300m record-breaking deal reveal

Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Arne Slot's Liverpool.

Liverpool have put an offer on the table for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde amid interest from Man Utd, according to reports.

Reports earlier on Wednesday claimed that Liverpool have struck a record-breaking £300m deal with sportswear giant Adidas to sponsor their kits over the next five years.

That could give the Reds further flexibility in the transfer market with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili their only summer transfers, while the latter doesn’t join Arne Slot’s first team until next summer.

Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season despite very few signings with Slot hitting the ground running after replacing Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss in the summer.

The Merseysiders are top of the Premier League after eight matches of the new season with Slot’s men leading Pep Guardiola’s defending champions Man City by one point.

But Slot knows improvements will be needed to maintain their impressive form over the rest of this campaign and into next season.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Barcelona defender Kounde is the man Slot is eyeing to come in and compliment the rest of his defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and the latest speculation is pointing towards the Liverpool right-back pursuing a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer.

Kounde can play on the right, as he has done for Barcelona, but is also extremely gifted as a centre-back and now the reports in Spain insist that Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ of €55m (£46m) for the France international.

Liverpool, who have only conceded three goals in the Premier League this season, are ‘among the teams that were looking into the French international’s availability’ with Slot ‘convinced that he fits perfectly into his systems’.

The Reds’ offer of €55m ‘is not considered acceptable’ by Barcelona and the Catalan giants ‘will demand’ as much as €75m for the versatile defender.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘will not even bother to sit down and negotiate’ if Liverpool don’t match their asking price.

Kounde is also of interest to Man Utd, according to reports last week, with manager target Zinedine Zidane demanding his compatriot as their first signing if he makes the move to Old Trafford.

