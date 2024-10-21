Open in App
    Arsenal ‘accelerate’ move for £40m Saka back-up after Bournemouth defeat revelation

    By Will Ford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJpnE_0wFyR1DV00
    Arsenal are interested in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo

    Arsenal have decided to ‘accelerate’ their attempts to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after their defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

    The Gunners lost 2-0 , their first defeat of the season, and having been interested in Mbeumo in the summer and pondering a future move for the 25-year-old, they’ve now decided to make an attempt to sign him in January.

    Arsenal were busy in the transfer market in the summer. They made five signings as they landed David Raya, Riccardo Calariori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

    One of their priorities heading into the summer window was to sign a right-winger to compete with England international Bukayo Saka and they eventually settled on Sterling, who joined the Gunners on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day, but Mbeumo was very much on the Arsenal radar.

    However, a report just after the transfer window closed claimed Mbeumo was a ‘shock target’ for Arsenal and they ‘plotted a late transfer’.

    ‘Arsenal considered a late transfer window move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. Mikel Arteta had put a new forward on his wish list during the summer window and the Gunners finally signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

    ‘News of Sterling’s potential arrival at the Emirates swept through the squad 24 hours before Friday’s 11pm deadline with players frantically trying to ascertain whether the deal was realistically on the cards.

    ‘On deadline day, Arsenal were considering Kingsley Coman and Sterling – this column revealing last Thursday that both players had been offered to the Gunners during the closing days of the window.

    ‘But Mail Sport can reveal that Mbeumo was among the forwards Arsenal’s recruitment team explored during the window.’

    MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Arsenal conspiracies powerless against mistake-ridden reality in defeat to Bournemouth
    👉 Arsenal: Rice’s five-word comment to referee revealed amid ‘major’ red card ‘doubts’ – ‘silly mistakes’
    👉 Former Arsenal star slams PL club for blocking his ‘deserved pathway’ into starting XI

    Mbeumo has scored six goals in his first eight league games so far this season, meaning he’s second only to Erling Haaland in the goalscoring charts, inspiring interest from some top sides.

    Liverpool were also heavily linked with Mbeumo and may yet reignite their interest as they face the possibility of losing the out-of-contract Mohamed Salah in the summer.

    It’s thought Brentford would have been willing to part with their star forward for £40m, but it may now provide more to prise him away, particularly if a bid comes mid-season, as Arsenal are prepared to do.

    Football Insider claim the Gunners’ pursuit of Mbeumo was accelerated after their struggles in the absence of Bukayo Saka against Bournemouth.

    Sterling is yet to get going following his loan move from Chelsea and it’s thought Mbeumo may be more useful in their title push.

    Mbeumo is now ‘one of the key targets for the Gunners would could move quickly to explore a deal in the January transfer window’.

