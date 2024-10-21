Open in App
    Virgil van Dijk he’s in ‘discussions with the right people’ over new Liverpool contract

    By News Desk,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3k49_0wFTv9z200
    Virgil van Dijk claps the supporters after a match.

    Virgil van Dijk said he is in “discussions with the right people” over his Liverpool future as the club captain moves into the final months of his contract.

    Van Dijk is one of a number of high-profile Reds players whose deals expire next summer, with uncertainty also surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

    As it stands, the trio will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with overseas clubs from January, but Van Dijk said he is in talks over extending his stay at Anfield.

    “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said. “My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

    “What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”

    Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2018, turned 33 in July but remains an integral part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets across eight Premier League games so far this season.

    “I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun,” Van Dijk added.

    “What the future brings I have no idea at the moment, but like I said in my previous answer, discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys (the media) will know it as well.

    “But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

    Asked about Liverpool’s improved defensive record this season, Van Dijk said it was down to a change of approach under new manager Arne Slot.

    “I think at the start of the season, we saw numbers about what happens if your opponent is in the final third, how many bodies do we have behind the ball and I would say that has definitely changed,” he said.

    “I wouldn’t say it’s (just) the last line and the goalkeepers making a difference, especially it’s the guys in front of us again, so it’s a team effort.

    “I know how it works, me and Ibou (Konate) as the centre-backs or the goalkeepers will get the credit for the clean sheets but it’s all about everyone in the team and credit to everyone who is doing that.”

    Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Wolves earlier in the day.

    With seven wins from eight in the league, Slot has made an impressive start to life at Anfield. During the summer the talk had been over a battle between City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, but the early signs are that Liverpool cannot be ignored.

    “Everyone can have their opinion but I know, like I think a lot of people know opinions can change every three days now in terms of (people saying) someone can win the league and someone can’t,” Van Dijk said. “I think there is no point listening to any of that. I don’t do that.

    “I focus on one game at a time, I want to be successful, I want to win trophies in every competition we’re in, I want to try and win it. We know how difficult it is but I am going to give it a very good go I think.”

