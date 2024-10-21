Open in App
    • Football365

    Ex-Liverpool star claims two factors could end PL title push after identifying one change made by Slot

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pttIj_0wFODUy900
    Arne Slot has enjoyed a record-breaking start as Liverpool boss.

    Ex-Liverpool star Patrick Berger has commented on his former club’s start to the 2024/25 campaign and whether they can win the Premier League title.

    Liverpool have surpassed all expectations at the start of this campaign as they have won seven of their first eight Premier League games. They have also won their opening games in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

    The Reds edged past Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, winning 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones. This win leaves the Premier League table-toppers one point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

    Liverpool had a frustrating summer transfer window as they missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi. Also, there was the small matter of Dutch head coach Arne Slot replacing beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp, who left at the end of last season.

    Slot has seamlessly settled in at Anfield, but his side will be tested in the coming weeks as his side has a gruelling run of fixtures.

    READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Slot’s side show title steel after rivals reveal vulnerabilities

    Speaking post-match, Berger praised Liverpool for “winning ugly” against Chelsea.

    “Not the best game really to be fair but sometimes you need to win ugly and that’s what Liverpool did today. They have three points, top of the table so very happy,” Berger said after Liverpool’s win against Chelsea.

    When asked for his verdict on Slot’s stint so far, Berger claimed two factors will determine whether Liverpool can challenge for the Premier League title.

    “I mean it is a long season and there are no easy games in the Premier League but if someone would tell the manager that he would be top of the table after this time, he would take it. So we can be happy, not the best game but three points in the bag and we can move on,” he added.

    MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Liverpool: Salah drops ‘mega-money’ contract demand as FSG stance on Saudi ‘agreement’ surfaces
    👉 Liverpool ‘offer’ £42m for TAA replacement as new club have ‘plan’ to beat Real Madrid to Reds star
    👉 Liverpool show improving Chelsea the all-important difference between best and rest

    “He couldn’t ask for a better start obviously. But as I said, it is a long season and they’re going to judge him at the end of the season. They’re playing well, winning games and getting points. There’s so many competitions but so far so good. Let’s wait until the end of the season.

    “The beginning of the season, I felt he liked to play the same team every single game. Today, he changed a few players. He feels there’s so many games coming up that he has to start to rotate and keep the players happy.

    “I feel like if they can keep the players fit and no suspensions, there is no reason why they couldn’t carry on as they have done so far.”

