Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Greenwood stance on England return revealed; ‘decision’ looming after ‘chat’ with ex-Man Utd coach

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I43IN_0wERllAo00
    Mason Greenwood 'wants' talks with Thomas Tuchel.

    According to reports, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood ‘wants’ talks with Thomas Tuchel before ‘deciding’ his England future.

    Greenwood was previously facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault. At the start of 2023, the case against the ex- Man Utd player was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service. Following the withdrawal of key witnesses, it was ruled that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

    Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the Red Devils pulled the plug on his return as he was loaned to La Liga outfit Getafe.

    The Englishman impressed for Getafe last season as he grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 La Liga appearances.

    Man Utd moved to cash in on their academy product in the summer. Lazio, Juventus and Atletico Madrid were among his mooted destinations, but he joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille for around £25m.

    READ: Man Utd XI of players sold by Ten Hag would give current team a hiding

    Greenwood has made a strong start to this season as he’s scored five goals in his first seven Ligue Un appearances for his new club.

    His form has not gone unnoticed as it’s already being reported that La Liga giants Barcelona are ‘interested’ and could look to sign him in 2025.

    Greenwood’s international future is also unclear. Recently, he’s not been considered for England and he’s reportedly been ‘approached’ to play for Jamaica.

    However, a report from The Sun claims Greenwood is ‘refusing to give up on his England dreams’ and ‘wants’ talks with new head coach Tuchel.

    MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag hints at activating ‘buy-back clause’ to re-sign Liverpool target – ‘we have control’
    👉 Van Nistelrooy arrives at half-time in 11th game as Man Utd finally find The Ten Hag Way again
    👉 Overachieving boss Man Utd tried before now ready to ‘hear out’ Ratcliffe on usurping Ten Hag

    It is claimed that Greenwood ‘wants Tuchel to tell him whether he stands a chance of his England revolution’ before he makes a ‘decision’.

    The report claims Greenwood’ hopes a change of regime could see him add to his one senior cap’. Alternatively, he is willing to ‘accept Steve McClaren’s invitation to switch allegiance and play for Jamaica’.

    A source told SunSport: “Mason knows his chances of playing for England again are very slim. But he wants to check with the FA and Tuchel now he has been appointed, to see what they think.

    “He is determined to play at the highest level and that means the World Cup.

    “So if England don’t want him, he’ll switch to Jamaica and try and get to the 2026 World Cup that way.”

    McClaren gave up his role as Man Utd coach in the summer to become the manager of the Jamaica national team.

    In the summer, McClaren revealed that he has had a “little chat” with Greenwood.

    He said: “I had a little chat with Mason. I will be making sure that we have a conversation with all the players. We have a list.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ten Hag insists Man Utd fuelled by ‘dry blood’ De Ligt ‘injustice’ in Brentford win
    Football3652 days ago
    ‘Selfish’ from first Arsenal game, Nketiah like Ronaldo v Slovenia in Crystal Palace defeat
    Football36513 hours ago
    Man Utd coach ‘faces FA charge’ after ‘fiery tunnel bust-up’ with PL officials
    Football3651 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Arsenal told to get it together as stupid red cards will cost them Premier League title
    Football3651 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers channel today? How to watch Game 6 of NLCS
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Man Utd star ‘waiting for Ten Hag to get sacked’ with starter ‘likely’ to leave on a free
    Football36522 hours ago
    Man Utd: ‘Astonishing’ Ten Hag sack ‘bill’ surfaces after Ratcliffe ‘schoolboy error’ creates ‘nightmare’
    Football3651 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Guardiola ‘new challenge’ desire ‘made clear’ as ‘most tempting’ offer to leave Man City revealed
    Football3652 days ago
    16 Conclusions from Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Slot’s side show title steel after rivals reveal vulnerabilities
    Football3651 day ago
    Man City show ‘concrete interest’ in Guardiola replacement as club ‘prepare’ for manager exit
    Football3652 hours ago
    Ex-Liverpool star claims two factors could end PL title push after identifying one change made by Slot
    Football3651 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy