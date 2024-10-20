Man Utd: Ten Hag hints at activating ‘buy-back clause’ to re-sign Liverpool target – ‘we have control’
By Lewis Oldham,
2 days ago
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted that they may activate a “buy-back clause” to re-sign one of their former players in January or next summer.
During the 2024 summer transfer window, the Red Devils offloaded several unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.
Man Utd cashed in on Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for decent fees, while left-back Alvaro Carreras was sold for around £5m.
The 21-year-old had a spell at Real Madrid as a youth player but joined Man Utd in 2020. He failed to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants as he had loan spells at Preston, Granada and Benfica.
Benfica made his deal permanent in the summer and he has shone at the start of this campaign. He caught the eye in their opening two Champions League group games as they beat Red Star Belgrade and Atletico Madrid.
Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have missed the start of this season due to injury, so Man Utd have been short of options at left-back.
Versatile defender Noussair Mazraoui was signed in the summer and has been a standout performer for Man Utd. However, Jonny Evans was used as a makeshift left-back against Brentford as the 26-year-old was not fit enough to start after undergoing a heart procedure.
Ten Hag said: “I think the process is perfect. We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.
“But we have a buy-back [clause] so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.
“From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal [with Benfica], every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.
“But playing at Man Utd is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0