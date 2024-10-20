Man Utd: Ten Hag hints at activating ‘buy-back clause’ to re-sign Liverpool target – ‘we have control’

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted that they may activate a “buy-back clause” to re-sign one of their former players in January or next summer.

During the 2024 summer transfer window, the Red Devils offloaded several unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.

Man Utd cashed in on Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for decent fees, while left-back Alvaro Carreras was sold for around £5m.

The 21-year-old had a spell at Real Madrid as a youth player but joined Man Utd in 2020. He failed to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants as he had loan spells at Preston, Granada and Benfica.

Benfica made his deal permanent in the summer and he has shone at the start of this campaign. He caught the eye in their opening two Champions League group games as they beat Red Star Belgrade and Atletico Madrid.

READ: Van Nistelrooy arrives at half-time in 11th game as Man Utd finally find The Ten Hag Way again



Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have missed the start of this season due to injury, so Man Utd have been short of options at left-back.

Versatile defender Noussair Mazraoui was signed in the summer and has been a standout performer for Man Utd. However, Jonny Evans was used as a makeshift left-back against Brentford as the 26-year-old was not fit enough to start after undergoing a heart procedure.

United’s lack of options at left-back has fuelled speculation linking them with Carreras, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Head coach Ten Hag reckons Man Utd “have control of the situation”, though. They have the benefit of a £16m buy-back clause and the Dutchman has hinted that they could re-sign him in the coming months.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Souness slams INEOS ‘disgrace’ as Ratcliffe and co. ‘have embarrassed themselves’ with one decision

👉 Ten Hag insists Man Utd fuelled by ‘dry blood’ De Ligt ‘injustice’ in Brentford win

👉 Overachieving boss Man Utd tried before now ready to ‘hear out’ Ratcliffe on usurping Ten Hag

Ten Hag said: “I think the process is perfect. We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.

“But we have a buy-back [clause] so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.

“From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal [with Benfica], every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.

“But playing at Man Utd is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”