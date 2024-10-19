Football365
Ten Hag explains ‘perfect’ Man Utd transfer plan and how they ‘control’ Liverpool in €20m race
By Steady,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football3651 day ago
Man Utd: Merson urges Ten Hag to snub one star vs Brentford; drops sack prediction – ‘I’d be shocked’
Football3652 days ago
Football3652 days ago
Man Utd: ‘Astonishing’ Ten Hag sack ‘bill’ surfaces after Ratcliffe ‘schoolboy error’ creates ‘nightmare’
Football3651 day ago
Football36510 hours ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Football3651 day ago
Football36510 hours ago
Ex-Liverpool star claims two factors could end PL title push after identifying one change made by Slot
Football36510 hours ago
Matt Whittaker8 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
The Lantern16 days ago
Football3652 days ago
Football3651 day ago
Wolves 1-2 Man City: VAR silliness takes over as Stones strikes at the death to save Guardiola’s side
Football3651 day ago
David Heitz20 days ago
16 Conclusions from Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Slot’s side show title steel after rivals reveal vulnerabilities
Football3651 day ago
Football3652 days ago
Football36513 hours ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0