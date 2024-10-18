Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Real Madrid ‘regret’ signing Kylian Mbappe amid claim only one key figure ‘wanted him’ – ‘big mistake’

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ex0d9_0wCQhAqo00
    Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe sitting on the bench

    A Spanish journalist has claimed that La Liga giants Real Madrid already “regret” signing Kylian Mbappe as they fear they have made a “big mistake”.

    For several years, Mbappe had constantly been linked with Real Madrid and finally signed for them during this summer’s transfer window.

    Real Madrid made several moves to sign the France international while he played for Paris Saint-Germain, but they failed to get a deal over the line.

    Despite this, it always felt likely that Mbappe would sign for Real Madrid eventually and the move seemed inevitable after he revealed that he would not extend his PSG contract beyond the end of last season.

    At the start of this year, Mbappe was heavily linked with Premier League clubs as Liverpool and Manchester City were mooted as potential destinations. However, Real Madrid were always most likely to sign him and this move was finalised in July.

    The future Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be a sure-fire success at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he and Real Madrid struggled at the start of this season.

    READ: Haaland leaving Man City? Five interested clubs ranked on likelihood of securing ‘world-record’ deal

    Mbappe failed to score in his opening three La Liga games as Real Madrid dropped points against Mallorca and Las Palmas.

    His form did pick up before the international break, though. He has seven goals and an assist in his level appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.

    Mbappe has also had off-field issues to deal with. Earlier this week, he hit back at “fake news” after it was suggested he was involved in a suspected rape case after Swedish media reported that the alleged incident took place in the same hotel he and his entourage stayed at in central Stockholm last Thursday.

    Later in the week, the Swedish judiciary confirmed it had opened an investigation, but Mbappe was not named in the statement.

    Regarding matters on the pitch, journalist Romain Molina claims Real Madrid already “regrets” signing Mbappe. It is also insinuated that head coach Carlo Ancelotti was against the signing, while board members opposed Florentino Perez as he was “the only one that wanted him”.

    MORE KYLIAN MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Viktor Gyokeres looks untouchable at top of 2024 top scorers chart
    👉 The ridiculous records of new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

    Molina claimed: “They regret bringing him in. I guarantee that. I have spoken about it on off (the record).

    “It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him.

    “[Perez] has always liked the big players. He also has a filial relationship with him (Mbappe). The club are gutted, firstly with his level (of performances), which is not at all at the expected levels, in the dressing room it isn’t great, that isn’t necessarily Mbappe’s fault though.

    “I think Real have made a big mistake. He didn’t have a pre-season, he played instantly, unlike (Jude) Bellingham.

    “When you see how (Mbappe) is physically at 25, you can’t explain it to me. The physical drop-off that he has had at 25, I have never seen that.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-Barcelona ‘cry-baby’ blasted by Wesley Sneijder as he hits out at ‘extremely annoying player’
    Football36515 hours ago
    Guardiola heir ‘asks’ Man City to make €100m signing as ‘condition’ for appointment
    Football3651 day ago
    Man City ‘has next manager in mind’ as Guardiola holds talks with Citizens chairman
    Football3652 days ago
    John Travolta Was So Obsessed With 'Fame' He Didn't Bother to Learn His Lines, 'Get Shorty' Director Claims: 'He Arrived on Set With No Sense'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Guardiola ‘new challenge’ desire ‘made clear’ as ‘most tempting’ offer to leave Man City revealed
    Football3651 day ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Natalia Bryant: A Sideways Selfie That Defines Independence
    South Carolina 3601 day ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Liverpool’s crucial intangibles credited for ensuring victory over promising Chelsea
    Football3659 hours ago
    Trump claims Fox News ‘has totally lost its way’ after the network announces it will interview Harris
    POLITICO6 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Liverpool ‘prepare’ £66m ‘offer’ to sign Slot’s ‘priority’ target in ‘biggest deal’ of winter window
    Football3652 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Hugo Viana appointment sparks ‘industry whispers’ of Man City moves for Lamine Yamal and Rodri replacement
    Football3652 days ago
    Souness slams INEOS ‘disgrace’ as Ratcliffe and co. ‘have embarrassed themselves’ with one decision
    Football3651 day ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Kristin Cavallari 'wholeheartedly' believes Kanye West and Britney Spears have been cloned: 'Don't cancel me!'
    EW.com4 days ago
    Drive a German car? Enjoy frankfurters? Then you can’t be annoyed at Tuchel being England manager
    Football3652 days ago
    Man Utd: Merson urges Ten Hag to snub one star vs Brentford; drops sack prediction – ‘I’d be shocked’
    Football3651 day ago
    Trump Team Dumped Out Of Black Media Interview By Claiming Trump Too ‘Exhausted’ Per Playbook Sources
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Carragher stokes Arsenal conspiracy flames as Premier League release Saliba red card statement
    Football3651 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Arsenal conspiracies powerless against mistake-ridden reality in defeat to Bournemouth
    Football3651 day ago
    Arteta reveals Saka injury severity as Odegaard ruled out of Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth
    Football3652 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy