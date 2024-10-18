Ten Hag hits out at media ‘lies and fairytales’ as Man Utd are ‘good underneath’ results and performances

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has hit out at the media for spreading “lies” and “fairytales” over his future at Manchester United and insists the Red Devils are actually “good underneath”.

Reports leading up to and during the international break suggested Ten Hag may not still be in charge of the club for their clash with Brentford on Saturday with the Dutchman leading United to 14th in the Premier League after just two wins from their opening seven league games.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos decision-makers decided not to pull the trigger on Ten Hag, who has at least one more game to prove his worth, though a fresh report claims the game against Brentford could be something of an ‘audition’ for his opposite number Thomas Frank , who is now thought to be the ‘leading contender’ to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The United boss won’t have enjoyed that fresh speculation, and it may well be one of the “lies” or “fairytales” he’s referred to ahead of the game on Saturday.

“The only noise is coming from some of you guys in the media, bringing up stories, creating fairytales, bringing lies because we are all on one page this club,” he said. “Internally in the club it is quiet.

“Of course, we are discussing the position where we are. We are unhappy with the position we are in and we have to turn to the corner but ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan and we are very convinced we will make a success.”

Despite the supposed calm at the club regarding Ten Hag’s future, the manager is aware of the task he had on is hands, but feels they are on the right track because “underneath” the terrible results and bang average performances there are “good patterns and good stats”.

“We have to climb a mountain. That is top football. Sometimes you have to face challenges, sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down, I am sure we will make a success as we did in the last two seasons. We are in a direction, underneath I see the good things, good patterns and good stats but of course we are where we are and that is not good enough.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and defender Harry Maguire are both likely to miss five games – including the Europa League trip to Fenerbahce and Premier League matches with the Bees, West Ham and Chelsea – with muscle injuries.

But Noussair Mazraoui has made a swift recovery from a minor heart procedure last week that he underwent last week after experiencing palpitations in the goalless draw with Aston Villa before the international break.

Ten Hag added: “Kobbie and Harry are out for a couple of weeks. Mazraoui is good news, he returned on the training pitch and is available for selection.”