Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Drive a German car? Enjoy frankfurters? Then you can’t be annoyed at Tuchel being England manager

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpBst_0wC5fHYZ00
    New England manager Thomas Tuchel

    England fans “driving German cars and going to German Christmas markets to have a big frankfurter” are not allowed to be annoyed by Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Three Lions boss, says Jamie O’Hara.

    The German has been named as Gareth Southgate’s successor , becoming just the third foreign manager of England following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

    There has been some criticism aimed at the Football Association for overlooking English candidates.

    Tuchel , who starts his new job on January 1, has only been given an 18-month contract and is tasked with winning the 2026 World Cup.

    Former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder O’Hara actually aimed his criticism towards the development of English coaches, not the FA.

    “England should definitely have better coaches at their disposal,” he said.

    “There needs to be a conversation about what St George’s Park is producing and whether it’s too expensive to get your coaching badges.

    “I’ve done my badges and they’re very expensive – it puts people off from going through the entire process, even if they’re talented, young coaches.

    “England are clearly missing out on the best managers available to them and the FA need to sort that out to make it easier to get better coaches through the system.

    “It’s something that hasn’t improved for years now – for all the talent on the pitch, the country is missing that tactical genius to come through St George’s Park to lead them into major tournaments. That’s why the FA have turned to Thomas Tuchel.”

    MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365
    👉 Will Thomas Tuchel sing the national anthem? WTF would he?
    👉 Have England appointed a ‘pound shop Klopp’ in Thomas Tuchel?
    👉 The famous F365 England ladder crowns a new No. 1 and spends a lot of time shrugging uncertainly

    O’Hara was high in praise of the FA for appointing Tuchel, claiming that he is “the next best thing” after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

    He also criticised those who are upset a German is now in charge of the England national team, claiming you can not complain if you drive a German car or enjoy some German sausage at the Christmas markets.

    “Who cares if Thomas Tuchel is German?” he added. “The same people complaining will be driving German cars and going to German Christmas markets to have a big frankfurter!

    “It’s ridiculous – the guy is a winner and a top manager. He seems to love England from his time at Chelsea and he’s passionate about representing the country.

    “We could definitely be in with a shout of winning the World Cup now – do you think people are going to care that we have a German manager if we pull that off?

    “For those saying the national team coach needs to be English – what about Serina Wiegman? She won the Euros with the Lionesses and she’s a national treasure, all while being Dutch!

    “I don’t see the problem here and I really don’t get it. England now have the best man for the job – Tuchel is a tactical genius and way better than Gareth Southgate was.

    “The FA probably would have wanted Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, but they weren’t available, so we’ve got the next best thing!”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arsenal boss Arteta ‘big admirer’ of Serie A star as ‘surprise’ rivals ‘strongly consider’ bid
    Football3652 days ago
    Guardiola ‘new challenge’ desire ‘made clear’ as ‘most tempting’ offer to leave Man City revealed
    Football3651 day ago
    Carragher claims Chelsea are two ‘game-changer’ signings away from being PL title contenders
    Football3659 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Ten Hag insists Man Utd fuelled by ‘dry blood’ De Ligt ‘injustice’ in Brentford win
    Football3651 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Man Utd: ‘Terrible’ Ratcliffe signing ‘not ready for the Premier League’ urged to leave already
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City FFP: Citizens tipped to avoid relegation as lawyers consider government over ‘pure sporting decision’
    Football3652 days ago
    Arsenal told to get it together as stupid red cards will cost them Premier League title
    Football36511 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Man Utd: ‘Astonishing’ Ten Hag sack ‘bill’ surfaces after Ratcliffe ‘schoolboy error’ creates ‘nightmare’
    Football36512 hours ago
    Ten Hag sack? Two Man Utd ‘twists’ deemed ‘game-changing’ as INEOS target ‘three candidates’
    Football3652 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy