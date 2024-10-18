Drive a German car? Enjoy frankfurters? Then you can’t be annoyed at Tuchel being England manager

New England manager Thomas Tuchel

England fans “driving German cars and going to German Christmas markets to have a big frankfurter” are not allowed to be annoyed by Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Three Lions boss, says Jamie O’Hara.

The German has been named as Gareth Southgate’s successor , becoming just the third foreign manager of England following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

There has been some criticism aimed at the Football Association for overlooking English candidates.

Tuchel , who starts his new job on January 1, has only been given an 18-month contract and is tasked with winning the 2026 World Cup.

Former Tottenham and Wolves midfielder O’Hara actually aimed his criticism towards the development of English coaches, not the FA.

“England should definitely have better coaches at their disposal,” he said.

“There needs to be a conversation about what St George’s Park is producing and whether it’s too expensive to get your coaching badges.

“I’ve done my badges and they’re very expensive – it puts people off from going through the entire process, even if they’re talented, young coaches.

“England are clearly missing out on the best managers available to them and the FA need to sort that out to make it easier to get better coaches through the system.

“It’s something that hasn’t improved for years now – for all the talent on the pitch, the country is missing that tactical genius to come through St George’s Park to lead them into major tournaments. That’s why the FA have turned to Thomas Tuchel.”

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Will Thomas Tuchel sing the national anthem? WTF would he?

👉 Have England appointed a ‘pound shop Klopp’ in Thomas Tuchel?

👉 The famous F365 England ladder crowns a new No. 1 and spends a lot of time shrugging uncertainly

O’Hara was high in praise of the FA for appointing Tuchel, claiming that he is “the next best thing” after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

He also criticised those who are upset a German is now in charge of the England national team, claiming you can not complain if you drive a German car or enjoy some German sausage at the Christmas markets.

“Who cares if Thomas Tuchel is German?” he added. “The same people complaining will be driving German cars and going to German Christmas markets to have a big frankfurter!

“It’s ridiculous – the guy is a winner and a top manager. He seems to love England from his time at Chelsea and he’s passionate about representing the country.

“We could definitely be in with a shout of winning the World Cup now – do you think people are going to care that we have a German manager if we pull that off?

“For those saying the national team coach needs to be English – what about Serina Wiegman? She won the Euros with the Lionesses and she’s a national treasure, all while being Dutch!

“I don’t see the problem here and I really don’t get it. England now have the best man for the job – Tuchel is a tactical genius and way better than Gareth Southgate was.

“The FA probably would have wanted Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, but they weren’t available, so we’ve got the next best thing!”