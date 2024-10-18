Open in App
    Liverpool transfer boost as £83m winger ‘dreaming’ of Reds move – ‘open negotiations’

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    Borussia Dortmund wingers Jamie Gittens and Jadon Sancho after a win

    Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is “dreaming” of a transfer to Liverpool or Manchester City, according to German transfer expert Christian Falk.

    Gittens repeated Jadon Sancho by joining Dortmund from Man City’s youth academy in 2020.

    The 20-year-old winger made his Bundesliga debut in March 2022 at the age of 17, scoring his first senior goal five months later.

    He has played regularly in 2024/25 after scoring an important brace in the 2-0 win over Frankfurt on matchday one.

    The England Under-21 international has also shone in the Champions League, scoring another double against Club Brugge and providing an assist in the 7-1 victory over Scottish champions Celtic.

    Twenty goal contributions in 67 appearances for Dortmund is a lovely return for a player who has been unable to establish himself a regular starter.

    An England call-up feels inevitable for Gittens and he is reportedly catching the eyes of several clubs in the Premier League.

    There is reportedly interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea , while his former club Man City have also been linked.

    ‘Incredible’ England U21 winger ‘dreaming’ of Liverpool move

    Gittens will cost a pretty penny, though, with German journalist Falk claiming Dortmund will tell any interested club to pay €100million (£83.5million).

    “Jamie Gittens… has his price,” Falk told CaughtOffside .

    “Dortmund won’t sell him in the winter, but if a Premier League club is willing to pay €100m, they will open negotiations and let Gittens go if he wishes to. Otherwise, they’ll wait and keep educating him with the goal of increasing his asking price.

    “He’s currently contracted until 2028 without a release clause. I don’t know if he’s worth €100m right at this moment, but otherwise, he has to play another season at Dortmund next year and prove that he is!”

    MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365
    👉 Arne Slot responds to Keane criticism of Alexander-Arnold as 12.30 kick-off chill lasts two weeks
    👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Chelsea, Tottenham, Gary O’Neil, Bukayo Saka and more
    👉 Liverpool star reveals he didn’t want ‘best thing’ for his career

    Falk goes on to say that Gittens will undoubtedly be “dreaming” of a return to England, particularly with Liverpool or City, with the youngster ‘more than open’ to joining the former, CaughtOffside add in the report.

    “If you previously played in England, you always want to go back and prove you’re good enough to play in the Premier League and just made a step in between,” Falk said. “Jude Bellingham would have also returned to England had Real Madrid not been in the picture.

    “If you go to Dortmund, you always know this isn’t the final step in your career. That’s why players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland joined BVB.

    “Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

    Gittens is very highly rated at Dortmund. Midfielder Emre Can recently described him as someone who is “incredible with one-on-one situations”.

    He said: “He’s very good on the ball and has improved a lot. The fact that our squad is so strong that he was only a substitute to start says a lot about us. The competition for places is pushing us.

    “He is incredible with one-on-one situations and is a very strong finisher. Now that he has a taste for scoring goals, he will be almost unstoppable if he keeps this up. We didn’t put in a top performance if we are being honest, but we will take the win.”

