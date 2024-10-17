Open in App
    ‘Incompetent’ Man Utd blasted for selling £30m star as ‘everyone’ knew he was ‘already a great player’

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhdAR_0wANiwk400
    Former Man Utd pair Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay.

    Manchester United have been labelled “incompetent” after club chiefs decided to sell Scotland international Scott McTominay to Napoli in the summer.

    The Red Devils were busy in the summer as they spent around £185m on new signings. They have recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

    The Premier League giants freed up funds by offloading several unwanted talents. They made the most money by selling McTominay to Serie A giants Napoli in a deal which could be worth £30m with add-ons.

    McTominay was heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in previous windows and was expected to leave during the 2023 summer transfer window.

    Despite this, the centre-midfielder stuck around and was one of Man Utd’s better performers in a disappointing season in 2023/24.

    Man Utd still opted to sell McTominay this summer and he has hit the ground running at Napoli. He has benefitted from being used in an advanced role as he’s grabbed three goals in his first five appearances for his new club.

    READ: Man Utd narrowly avoid bottom spot in all-important Premier League mood rankings

    Earlier this month, Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani hit out at Man Utd as they were “stupid” to let McTominay leave.

    “McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything,” Trevisani said.

    “They killed every player, Højlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now Zirkzee, even Casemiro, it’s a joke, there is no comparable team, they should be arrested. PSG are scientists in comparison! They have thrown away managers, coaches and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing.”

    Former Premier League forward Paolo Di Canio agreed with his compatriot. He added: “I would go to Manchester United to arrest all the directors: how do you give McTominay away?”

    MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Ten Hag faces Man Utd ‘sack’ this weekend as PL boss reveals he is ‘open’ to the job
    👉 Man City FFP: Man Utd ‘confident’ two key figures ‘will not be implicated’ in Citizens’ legal battle
    👉 Man Utd: Paul Pogba drops huge ‘blocked’ transfer admission after he ‘mentally’ quit under Solskjaer

    Now, Trevisani blasted “incompetent” Man Utd as McTominay was “already a great player” before he joined Napoli.

    He said: “McTominay underrated? He was already a great player, everyone understood it except those incompetent Manchester United.”

    Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola has revealed McTominay has “dazzled” him at the start of this season as he’s been “surprised” by the midfielder.

    “I’m very surprised,” Zola said on Wednesday. “I could not believe that Manchester United released him, to be honest.

    “I don’t really know what’s the reason but obviously for Napoli it’s been a great deal.

    “I think everybody loves him so far, he’s scored goals, performed very well, he left me a little bit dazzled, to be honest, I didn’t expect that.

    “Obviously it’s a big thing for Italian football, he’s doing very well.”

