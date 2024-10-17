Football365
‘Incompetent’ Man Utd blasted for selling £30m star as ‘everyone’ knew he was ‘already a great player’
By Lewis Oldham,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football3652 days ago
Football3651 day ago
Football3651 day ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
‘Too slow’ Man Utd signing a ‘crazy decision’ as loan move already mooted – ‘Different game in England’
Football3651 day ago
Football3652 days ago
Football3652 days ago
Man Utd: Merson urges Ten Hag to snub one star vs Brentford; drops sack prediction – ‘I’d be shocked’
Football36510 hours ago
J. Souza26 days ago
Football3652 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
The Lantern14 days ago
Football3652 days ago
Liverpool ‘prepare’ £66m ‘offer’ to sign Slot’s ‘priority’ target in ‘biggest deal’ of winter window
Football36523 hours ago
Football3652 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Football3653 hours ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
David Heitz6 days ago
England: Rooney ‘surprised’ by Tuchel appointment as FA ignore ‘great platform’ for ‘not one of their own’
Football3651 day ago
Matt Whittaker5 days ago
Camilo Díaz14 days ago
Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Camilo Díaz21 hours ago
Jacksonville Todaylast hour
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0