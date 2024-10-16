Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    England: Tuchel reveals his two targets as ex-Chelsea boss ‘stood out’ to the FA for two reasons

    By News Desk,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQ8hj_0w8wNSR500
    New England manager Thomas Tuchel.

    Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says it is a “huge privilege” to be named England’s new permanent head coach.

    The 51-year-old German becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the position after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

    Tuchel said on englandfootball.com: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

    “I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

    “To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.

    “Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together.”

    READ: ‘Merchants of Woke’, ‘dark days’ and the end of ‘England DNA’ as GERMAN Tuchel named manager

    The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on January 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

    A Football Association statement revealed Tuchel signed a contract on October 8 before the latest round of international fixtures but the announcement was delayed to “minimise distraction around the international camp”.

    Prior to Thursday’s home defeat by Greece, interim head coach Lee Carsley had widely been considered the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

    The recruitment process began following Gareth Southgate’s resignation in July, with several candidates interviewed, leading to Tuchel being identified as the preferred appointment.

    Carsley will remain in charge for the final round of Nations League matches next month against Greece and the Republic of Ireland before returning to his role as Under-21 boss.

    Former midfielder Barry, who spent his playing career in the lower leagues, has previously worked with Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich and is currently assistant to Portugal boss Roberto Martinez.

    READ: Thomas Tuchel’s five favourite Englishmen includes Man Utd ‘full package’

    FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world, and Anthony Barry, who is one of the best English coaches, to support him. Our recruitment process has been very thorough.

    “Since Gareth resigned, we have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria.

    “Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive. Anthony is a top English talent and also has international experience with Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal.

    “Fundamentally, we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026.

    “I would like to thank Lee for stepping up and doing everything we asked of him – he is a very talented coach and a major part of our England pathway.”

    Tuchel moved into coaching after his playing career was cut short by a knee injury, working at Stuttgart, Augsburg and Mainz before succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

    He moved on to PSG two years later, winning successive Ligue 1 titles, then joined Chelsea in January 2021, guiding them to the Champions League crown a few months later.

    He was dismissed in September 2022 amid claims of a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy and was out of work until joining Bayern Munich in March 2023.

    He secured the Bundesliga title that season but last term was something of a disaster, with Bayern failing to win a trophy, and Tuchel’s impending departure was announced in February.

    Tuchel will link up again with England captain and Bayern striker Harry Kane. Speaking on Sky Sports News, Kane described the German as “a fantastic coach, a fantastic person”.

    Tuchel will address the media to discuss his new role at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Utd: Paul Pogba drops huge ‘blocked’ transfer admission after he ‘mentally’ quit under Solskjaer
    Football3651 day ago
    Man Utd: Ferguson ‘told to stay away’ amid ‘policy change’ as Cantona slams ‘scandalous’ Ratcliffe
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City ‘big blow’ to have ‘significant’ impact as Guardiola return to Barcelona ‘gains strength’
    Football3652 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Tottenham takeover ‘deal getting done’ as ex-Newcastle chief ‘lays groundwork’ for ‘big investment’
    Football3651 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Stanley Livingston Gives Health Update on Former Child Star & 'My Three Sons' Co-Star Dawn Lyn
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Man Utd: Romano responds to Ten Hag sack talk; reveals whether he was ‘close’ to axe during break
    Football3652 days ago
    Man Utd: Ferdinand fears ‘no one is safe’ as INEOS make another cut; ex-players ‘concerned for future’
    Football3652 days ago
    Liverpool star’s new contract ‘almost agreed’; ‘fully expected to sign’ amid Trent ‘priority’ reveal
    Football3651 day ago
    Arne Slot responds to Keane criticism of Alexander-Arnold as 12.30 kick-off chill lasts two weeks
    Football3658 hours ago
    Man Utd ‘complete idiots’ if £40m star returns to old club in ‘highest order loss of face’
    Football3651 day ago
    England: Rooney ‘surprised’ by Tuchel appointment as FA ignore ‘great platform’ for ‘not one of their own’
    Football3651 day ago
    Man City FFP: Citizens tipped to avoid relegation as lawyers consider government over ‘pure sporting decision’
    Football3658 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy